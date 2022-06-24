Countries
Home News irish derby trends tips best bets for saturdays curragh race

Irish Derby Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Saturday’s Curragh Race

Updated

7 mins ago

on

Westover

The Irish Derby looks a ‘must-see’ contest this Saturday at the Curragh racecourse, with the Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday – taking on the boys that include the Epsom Derby third – Westover.

To help find the winner, Andy Newton guides you through the main 2022 Irish Derby trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big race at the Curragh racecourse. Plus, we’ve the latest Irish Derby betting odds from BetUK (Bet £10, get a £30 FREE Irish Derby Bet)

Did You Know? – Jockey Ryan Moore has NEVER won the Irish Derby

Find The Winner Of The 2022 Irish Derby With Our Trends

3:45 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) (3yo) 1m4f RTV

Irish Derby Trends and Stats
  • 19/19 – Raced within the last 5 weeks
  • 16/19 – Won by an Irish-based yard
  • 16/19 – Favourites that were placed in the top 4
  • 15/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 15/19 – Won a Group race before
  • 15/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before
  • 14/19 – Had 3 or more wins in their career
  • 14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 14/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out
  • 13/19 – Failed to win their last race
  • 13/19 – Ran in the Epsom Derby last time out
  • 13/19 – Had never raced at the Curragh before
  • 11/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won the race 14 times in total)
  • 8/19 – Placed in the Epsom Derby (3 winners, Harzand, Australia & Camelot)
  • 4/19 – Previous Group 1 winners
  • 4/19 – Ridden by Seamie Heffernan
  • 2/19 – Ridden by William Buick
  • The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 6/1
  • Jockey Ryan Moore has NEVER won the Irish Derby

2022 Irish Derby Tips and Best Bets

Just the eight runners heading to post for the 2022 Irish Derby but what the race might lack in quantity it makes up for in quality.

Course winner – Hannibal Barca – looks a lively outsider for the Joseph O’Brien yard, that won this race in 2018. He was a good winner at the Curragh last time out over 1m2f and the step up to 1m4f could easily eke out some more improvement.

Piz Badile was well back in the Epsom Derby (12th) so the jury is out still on if this Donnacha O’Brien runner stays the trip, while despite being the lowest-rated in the field – Lionel (102) – is also the least exposed runner in the line-up and should have more to offer after a nice Listed winner.

You feel the likes of Boundless Ocean, Glory Daze and French Claim all have a fair bit to find on these terms and really it would be a shock if either Westover or Tuesday isn’t winning this.

Westover was last seen running well to take third in the Epsom Derby – beaten only 2 3/4 lengths behind Desert Crown. This Ralph Beckett runner also didn’t get the clearest of runs down the Epsom straight that day and could have got a lot closer. He’s had five runs to date and is yet to finish out of the first three (2 wins).

However, the Irish Derby market was blown apart this week when the Ballydoyle camp supplemented their recent Epsom Oaks winner – TUESDAY @ 11/8 with BetUK – for the race. This improving middle-distance filly has reportedly thrived since that win too – hence why connections feel she’s up to the task of taking on the boys.

She also gets a handy 3lbs fillies allowance but is the top-rated in the field anyway (117). Ryan Moore, who is remarkably still looking for his first win in the Irish Derby, rides and he’s taken to break his hoodoo in this race and provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with his 15th success in this race.

BEST BET: TUESDAY @ 11/8 with BetUK

Latest 2022 Irish Derby Betting Odds With BetUK

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
TUESDAY 11/8 BetUK logo
WESTOVER 13/8 BetUK logo
HANNIBAL BARCA 15/2 BetUK logo
PIZ BADILE 15/2 BetUK logo
LIONEL 15/2 BetUK logo
FRENCH CLAIM 19/1 BetUK logo
BOUNDLESS OCEAN 29/1 BetUK logo
GLORY DAZE 25/1 BetUK logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

 

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Irish Derby

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 25th June 2022
🏇Racecourse: The Curragh
💰 Winner: €570,000
📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Irish Derby 14 Times

Aidan OBrien
Aidan OBrien

Leading Irish trainer – Aidan O’Brien – has landed the Irish Derby a staggering 14 times over the years, with the first coming back in 1997 with Desert King, who was ridden by Christy Roche. While the most recent Aidan O’Brien Irish Derby winner was in 2020 with Santiago, who was ridden by Seamie Heffernan.

Aidan O’Brien’s Past Irish Derby winners

  • Desert King (1997)
  • Galileo (2001)
  • High Chaparral (2002)
  • Dylan Thomas (2006)
  • Soldier of Fortune (2007)
  • Frozen Fire (2008)
  • Fame and Glory (2009)
  • Cape Blanco (2010)
  • Treasure Beach (2011)
  • Camelot (2012)
  • Australia (2014)
  • Capri (2017)
  • Sovereign (2019)
  • Santiago (2020)

Irish Derby Recent Winners

  • 2021 – HURRICANE LANE (4/1)
  • 2020 – SANTIAGO (2/1 fav)
  • 2019 – SOVEREIGN (33/1)
  • 2018 – LATROBE (14/1)
  • 2017 – CAPRI (6/1)
  • 2016 – HARZAND (4/6 fav)
  • 2015 – JACK HOBBS (10/11 fav)
  • 2014 – AUSTRALIA (1/8 fav)
  • 2013 – TRADING LEATHER (6/1)
  • 2012 – CAMELOT (1/5 fav)
  • 2011 – TREASURE BEACH (7/2)
  • 2010 – CAPE BLANCO (7/2)
  • 2009 – FAME AND GLORY (8/11 fav)
  • 2008 – FROZEN FIRE (16/1)
  • 2007 – SOLDIER OF FORTUNE (5/1)
  • 2006 – DYLAN THOMAS (9/2 fav)
  • 2005 – HURRICANE RUN (4/5 fav)
  • 2004 – GREY SWALLOW (10/1)
  • 2003 – ALAMSHAR (4/1)

Curragh: Saturday 25th June 2022

  • 1:25 – Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 6f RTV
  • 2:00 – Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap (3yo+) 7f RTV
  • 2:35 – Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 1m RTV
  • 3:05 – GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2) (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 3:45 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) (3yo) 1m4f RTV/ITV
  • 4:20 – ARM Holding International Stakes (Group 3) (3yo+) 1m2f RTV
  • 4:50 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (3yo+) 1m RTV
  • 5:25 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (4yo+) 1m2f RTV

