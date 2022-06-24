Countries
Home News irish derby fitzdares 30 free bet free bet if 2nd to 20 1 winner

Irish Derby Fitzdares £30 Free Bet | Free Bet If 2nd To 20/1+ Winner

Updated

8 hours ago

on

Fitzdares

Claim the Fitzdares Irish Derby Horse Racing Betting Offer

Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb £30 Irish Derby free bet bonus which you could use on the horse racing ahead of their Irish Derby Day Meeting this Saturday – Plus, get a £10 FREE BET if your horse is second to any horse priced 20/1+ in any UK/Ire horse race – Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.

Fitzdares: 2022 Irish Derby – £30 Free Bet (New Customers), Plus, Free Bet (up to £10) If 2nd To 20/1+ Winner In Any UK/Ire Horse Race

You can get your money back up to £10 (as a free bet) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced (SP) 20/1+ in any UK/Ire race.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Irish Derby Existing Customer Offer (Ts&C’s apply)

  • Click here to go Fitzdares
  • Place a bet on the Irish Derby
  • If your horses finishes second to a 20/1+ winner, Fitzdares will give you up to £10 back as a free bet
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker
  • Up To 25% bonuses on multis – Bonus on Lucky 15, 31 and 63 bets too
  • NEW CUSTOMERS ALSO BET £30, GET £30 IN FREE BETS
  • Ts&C’s apply

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Fitzdares Bet £30, Get £30
Fitzdares NEW

How to Claim the Fitzdares Irish Derby Horse Racing £30 FREE BET Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

  1. Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
  3. Receive £30 in Free Bets

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Sites Highlights Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Fitzdares Irish Derby Betting Offer: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.

  • No promo code required
  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Claim Offer
Fitzdares Irish Derby Horse Racing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Up to 25% Bonus on Multis

Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.

All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.

If your horse is beaten by a 20/1 or bigger winner. we’ll give you money back as a free bet!

Get money back as a free bet (up to £10) if your horse finishes 2nd to a horse priced at 20/1 (21.0) or bigger on any race from every UK & Irish race meeting.

Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.

Claim Offer
Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Irish Derby Horse Racing Offer?

You should definitely claim this cracking Fitzdares Irish Derby horse betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the races for this Saturday’s horse racing at the Curragh including the Group One Irish Derby at 3:45pm – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.

To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

Watch Hurricane Lane Winning The 2021 Irish Derby

Curragh: Saturday 25th June 2022

  • 1:25 – Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 6f RTV
  • 2:00 – Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap (3yo+) 7f RTV
  • 2:35 – Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 1m RTV
  • 3:05 – GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2) (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 3:45 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) (3yo) 1m4f RTV/ITV
  • 4:20 – ARM Holding International Stakes (Group 3) (3yo+) 1m2f RTV
  • 4:50 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (3yo+) 1m RTV
  • 5:25 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (4yo+) 1m2f RTV

