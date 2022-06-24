Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 25th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 25th June 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets

CD winner on the AW at Newcastle so the surface, track and trip are all fine. Also finished 9th in the main Northumberland Plate race in 2020, but is off a 7lbs lowe mark this time. Should be spot on for this now too after a couple of runs this season and Luke Morris, who rides, knows the horse well.

15th in this race 12 months ago but is a massive 12lbs lower this time. Has also had a wind op since his last race when a fair 5th again here at Newcastle. Acts well at the track and often runs well fresh, so the 71 day absence is fine. Kevin Stott rides.

