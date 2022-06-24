Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 25th June

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 25th June 2022
- 2.55 Newcastle: SMART CHAMPION (e/w) @ 12/1 with BetUK
- 3.30 Newcastle: RAINBOW DREAMER (e/w) @ 12/1 with BetUK
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Back Tony Calvin's Tips With £50 In BetUK Free Bets18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply.
|Place Bets
RELATED: Newcastle Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Newcastle races
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets
- 2.55 Newcastle: SMART CHAMPION (e/w) @ 12/1 with BetUK
CD winner on the AW at Newcastle so the surface, track and trip are all fine. Also finished 9th in the main Northumberland Plate race in 2020, but is off a 7lbs lowe mark this time. Should be spot on for this now too after a couple of runs this season and Luke Morris, who rides, knows the horse well.
- 3.30 Newcastle: RAINBOW DREAMER (e/w) @ 12/1 with BetUK
15th in this race 12 months ago but is a massive 12lbs lower this time. Has also had a wind op since his last race when a fair 5th again here at Newcastle. Acts well at the track and often runs well fresh, so the 71 day absence is fine. Kevin Stott rides.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Bet Tony Calvin’s Tips
Click the slip below to back Tony Calvin’s best bets in an e/w double @ 160/1 with BetUK
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets