Lucky 15 ITV Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sat 25th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ITV horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Saturday 25th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the LIVE ITV racing from the Curragh, including the Irish Derby, Newmarket and Newcastle.



Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 60/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Could not have been more impressive on debut at Salisbury last time out – winning by 7 lengths. Up into a Listed race here but the Hannon yard have a good record in the race and also won it 12 months ago so clearly like to target this pot.

SENSE OF DUTY @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.25 Newcastle

Has a bit to find on these terms but this William Haggas runner is unexposed still with just four career runs. That said, has still won three of those 4 opening races, including a Listed race last time at Haydock. Being a 3yo filly also gets a handy 10lbs allowance from the rest.

Nose second to Pogo last time and takes that one on again here. But this Roger Varian runner was returning from a 246-day break the last time so can be expected to have come on for it and can overturn the run.

Supplemented for the Irish Derby in the week which is a good sign the powerful Ballydoyle camp are happy with her. Won the Epsom Oaks last time and being a filly gets 3lbs from the colts in the race. Will be looking to become the first filly to win this race since Balanchine (1994), while will also be hoping to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a 15th success in the race and provide jockey Ryan Moore with his first.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 60/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets