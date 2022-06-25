Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – June 25th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew is back from a couple of days off with five selections for the racing at Newmarket, Newcastle and Windsor on Saturday, June 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NEWCASTLE 1.50

STRIKE RED (system – stiff tracks)

Richard Fahey’s STRIKE RED needs a track with a stiff uphill finish and returned to form when a close-up fourth in a Class 2 handicap at Hamilton last time. That effort took his record on stiff tracks to 41321112604 (4-11), with the ‘duck egg’ easily excused as he was poorly drawn and blew the start at Newmarket. He’s two from two in handicap company at Newcastle and holds solid claims.

NEWMARKET 2.05

MINNETONKA (system – Richard Hannon, quick-returning 2yo debut winners)

It’s rare for the Hannon yard to bring a juvenile debut winner back to the races quickly (within a fortnight) but those they run have a fine record. Since the start of the 2016 season, six of the 11 qualifiers have won for a profit of £5.27 to a £1 level stake at SP. MINNETONKA bolted up by seven lengths at Salisbury on her debut just 13 days ago and the daughter of Kingman can follow up.

WINDSOR 2.48

MIAMI GIRL (system – drawn badly in Queen Mary last time out)

In recent years, high draws have enjoyed an edge in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and backing all those who didn’t have a very high draw, the next time they ran, has proved a useful angle. Since 2017, horses drawn 12 or lower in the Queen Mary were 17 from 55 next time out (31% strike-rate) for a profit of £24.63. MIAMI GIRL finished a fine 25-1 fifth of 21 from stall 11 in the Queen Mary last time (winner drawn 17) and can record a second career success.

NEWCASTLE 2.55

GEREMIA (system – Fastnet Rock, Tapeta)

Progeny of the sire Fastnet Rock have a fine record on Tapeta, winning 53 of their 288 starts (18.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £54.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. GEREMIA, unbeaten in three all-weather starts when trained by Marco Botti (including one on Wolverhampton’s Tapeta), looks very interesting now switching from turf back to synthetics. He changed hands for 60,000gns last autumn and there could be improvement to come on his first all-weather outing for current handler Jim Goldie.

NEWCASTLE 4.38

GIOIA CIECA (system – Kitten’s Joy, Newcastle, recent run)

Progeny of the sire Kitten’s Joy have a solid record on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface, especially those who ran within the past six weeks. Ten of the 33 qualifiers were successfully for a profit of £13.27 to the usual £1 stake. GIOIA CIECA won over trip and track last year and has faced some tough tasks on turf since running fourth off a mark of 98, also over course and distance, on his latest all-weather outing. He’s 5lb lower now and could out-run his 33-1 odds.

