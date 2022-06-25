Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 25 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Saturday, 25 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Tuesday. She was supplemented for the feature race at the Curragh, the Irish Derby over 1m 4f (3:45), in the week. This Aidan O’Brien filly looks well worth a wager at 13/8.

The might of powerful horse racing operation Ballydoyle relies solely on Tuesday for the premier Curragh Classic. All their colts for this Group 1 were taken out at final decs, so that appears a tip in itself. Besides Tuesday, our horse racing NAP this Saturday, the NB bet runs at Newmarket. More on why to back both below:

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Tuesday win?

While a filly hasn’t won the Irish Derby since 1994, O’Brien and the Coolmore lads decided Tuesday is clearly the best three-year-old they have. After landing a Naas maiden over a mile on reappearance, this daughter of late super-sire Galileo placed in both the English and Irish 1000 Guineas. Classic form always commands respect on top betting sites as the best thoroughbreds in training contest those races.

A key feature of those runs at Newmarket and here over a mile were how strong Tuesday was hitting the line in-behind speedier time. She shaped very much as though going up trip would suit her based on those race results and confirmed that impression when landing The Oaks at Epsom last time out.

Our horse racing NAP of the Day already a Classic winner

Although fortunate to hold on from Emily Upjohn, who blew the start, this form took a massive boost with the third home, Nashwa, winning the Prix de Diane at Chantilly last Sunday. That is the French equivalent of The Oaks. As a filly, Tuesday get weight all-round now pitched into the Irish Derby off the back of Classic glory against her own sex.

According to the Irish handicapper, she is already top on ratings. That only underlines her credentials. It’s also a big reason why Tuesday has to be the horse racing NAP of the Day for 25 June. A £10 bet on her with 888Sport returns £26.25 if she follows-up against the boys. Her main market rival, Westover, may be more of a St Leger type too.

Ever Given overpriced and NB for Criterion win at Newmarket

In the UK, meanwhile, the headline Group 3 at Newmarket races is the 7f Criterion Stakes (3:15) where Ever Given could be a bit of value. Hugo Palmer’s charge is 2-2 at the trip and receives weight from all bar one rival.

A three-year-old Kodi Bear colt, Ever Given saw his Listed victory at Epsom when last in action advertised by the runner-up in midweek. Oscula came out and won a similar grade event around Carlisle, beating the fifth home. That adds substance to the form.

The large weight for age allowance Ever Given receives from his elders now pitched into Group company for just the second time is something that horse racing betting sites have ignored in pricing up the market. Adjusting his official rating, he comes out 6lb and upwards clear of the field.

That is a major reason why Ever Given is NB to our horse racing NAP of the Day at an awesome 8/1. He looks well worth backing each way at 888Sport as a result with a quarter of those outright odds paid on him finishing second.

