Aintree Festival Trends | Grand National Meeting Day One Thursday 7th April

A cracking week for horse racing fans as the three-day Aintree Grand National Festival starts on Thursday 7th April 2022, with the ITV horse racing cameras showing five races LIVE each day. Here at SportsLens we give you the key Aintree Festival trends for the main races on day one – use these to build up the profile of horses that have done well in each race over the years.

Aintree Festival Trends: Day One (Thursday 7th April 2022)

Races on day one at Aintree include the Foxhunters’ Chase, which is run over the Grand National-style fences, plus the Grade One Aintree Hurdle and Grade One Betway Bowl Chase.

2.20pm – Jewson Anniversary 4yo Juvenile Hurdle 4yo Grade 1 (Class 1) (4yo) 2m1f ITV

2021 Winner: MONMIRAL (10/11 fav)

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

15/18 – Ran at the Cheltenham Festival last time out

15/18 – Placed in the top three last time out

12/18 – Raced in the Triumph Hurdle (Cheltenham) last time out

12/18 – Returned 3/1 or shorter in the betting

8/18 – Winning favourites

7/18 – Won last time out

5/18 – Won by trainer Alan King (4-from-7 since 2007)

4/18 – Won by trainer Paul Nicholls

2/18 – Won by trainer Nicky Henderson (2 of last 3)

2/18 – Irish-trained winners

12/16 winners were placed at worst at the Cheltenham Festival

French-bred horses have won 12 of the last 22 (55%) runnings – including 5 of the last 6

Just 5/31 winners hadn’t won at least twice over hurdles before

BEST BET: PIED PIPER @ SP with VirginBet

NEXT BEST: PETIT TONNERRE @ SP with VirginBet



2.55pm – Betway Bowl Chase Grade 1 (Class 1) (5yo+) 3m1f ITV

2021 Winner: CLAN DES OBEAUX (5/2 fav)

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

16/18 – Didn’t win last time out

14/18 – Ran at the Cheltenham Festival last time out

11/18 – Ran in the Gold Cup (Cheltenham) last time out

10/18 – Placed in the top 4 last time out

6/18 – Aged in double-figures

6/18 – Winning favourites (5 of the last 6)

4/18 – Won by the Pipe stable

4/18 – Won by the Paul Nicholls yard (5 wins in total)

4/7 – Won that season’s King George

4/7 – Were the top-rated horse in the field

10 of the last 12 (83%) winners aged 9 or younger

9 of the last 11 winners returned 7/2 or shorter

Trainer Willie Mullins is 2-from-4 in the race

26/37 (70%) winners ran in that season’s King George

25/37 (68%) winners ran in that season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup

14/24 (58%) winners were placed fourth or better in that season’s King George VI Chase

Just 4 of the last 25 winners were Irish-trained

9 of the last 11 winners were favourite or second favourite

2nd or 3rd favourites have won 13 of the last 28 (46%) renewals and 6 of the last 11 (55%)

5 of the last 10 winners had run in this race before

No last-time out winner since 2010

BEST BET: PROTEKORAT @ SP with VirginBet

NEXT BEST: ROYALE PAGAILLE @ SP with VirginBet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

3.30pm – Betway Aintree Hurdle Grade 1 (Class 1) (4yo+) 2m4f ITV

2021 Winner: ABACADABRAS (5/1)

Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

17/18 – Aged 8 or younger

14/18 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

14/18 – Ran at the Cheltenham Festival last time out

11/18 – Placed in the top 4 last time out

10/18 – Ran in the Champion Hurdle last time out

10/18 – Irish-trained winners, plus 20 of the last 44

5/18 – Winning favourites (2 joint)

4/18 – Won last time out

4/18 – Won by trainer Nicky Henderson (4 of the last 10)

23 of the last 27 winners aged between 6-8 years-old

14 of the last 27 (52%) winners trained in Ireland

30 of the last 44 (68%) winners ran in that season’s Champion Hurdle

7 of the last 11 winners (64%) were placed in the top 4 of that season’s Champion Hurdle

12 of the last 15 winners (including last 9) had won a Grade 1 before

9 of the last 20 (45%) winners had won at this meeting before

Only 5 Champion Hurdle winners since 1999 have run – but 3 won

Every past British-trained winner had raced at the Cheltenham Festival that season

Just 2 winning 5 year-olds in the last 32 runnings

Just 1 of the last 18 Champion Hurdle runners-up to race have won

BEST BET: EPATANTE @ SP with VirginBet

NEXT BEST: ZANAHIYR @ SP with VirginBet

4.05pm – The Randox Health Fox Hunters´ Chase (Class 2) (6yo+) 2m5f ITV1

2021 Winner: COUSIN PASCAL

Trainer: J J O’Shea

Jockey: Mr James King

18/18 – Aged 9 or older (Just 2 of the last 35 winners were younger than 9)

14/18 – Aged in double-figures

13/18 – Returned 13/2 or shorter in the betting

13/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

8/18 – Won last time out

7/18 – Ran in the Cheltenham Foxhunters’ last time out

5/18 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

3/18 – Ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen

14 of the last 16 (88%) winners were aged 10 or older

Irish-trained runners have won 4 of the last 7 runnings

4 of the last 7 winners were placed in the top 4 in last season’s race

19 of the last 28 (68%) winners went off favourite or second favourite

23 of the last 28 winners had won a race earlier that season

Only 2 of the last 37 winners were aged younger than 9

22 of the last 28 (79%) winners came from the top 4 in the market and returned at single-figures in the betting.

10 of the last 16 winners had run over these National-style fences before

Ex-handicap horses have won 13 of the last 19 (68%) renewals

BEST BET: JETT @ SP with VirginBet

NEXT BEST: MIGHTY STOWAWAY @ SP with VirginBet

4.40pm – Red Rum Handicap Chase Grade 3 (Class 1) (5yo+) 2m ITV

2021 Winner: EDITEUR DU GITE (9/1)

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

17/18 – Aged 9 or younger

16/18 – Carried 11-1 or less

13/18 – Carried 10-13 or less

13/18 – Priced 10/1 or shorter in the betting

11/18 – Unplaced last time out

10/18 – Aged 7 or younger

9/18 – Ran at the Cheltenham Festival last time out

4/18 – Winning favourites (1 co)

4/18 – Won last time out

2/18 – Irish-trained winners

14 of the last 19 winners returned 10/1 or shorter in the betting

17 of the last 21 winners were rated 139 or lower

Only 2 winners older than 9 years-old since 1988

4 of the last 13 winners were ridden by conditional jockeys

The top 5 in the betting have won 16 of the last 23 (69%) runnings

19 of the last 21 (90%) winners carried 11-2 or less

7 of the last 22 (32%) winners ran in that season’s Johnny Henderson Grand Annual (Cheltenham)

6 of the last 7 winners DIDN’T run at the Cheltenham Festival that season

5 of the last 6 winners were Irish-bred

Respect trainer Henry De Bromhead – winner 2019 and 3 placed horses

BEST BET: FRERO BANBOU @ SP with VirginBet

NEXT BEST: SKY PIRATE @ SP with VirginBet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: