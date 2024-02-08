American Football

Andy Reid Dismisses Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories As Kansas City Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl LVIII

Author image
James Chittick
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid dismissed any Taylor Swift conspiracies after some claimed she and boyfriend Travis Kelce are only at the Super Bowl to get Joe Biden re-elected.

Chiefs head coach Reid was asked the odd question about this latest Taylor Swift conspiracy theory ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid’s team are trying to go back-to-back and retain the Super Bowl title they won last year. But in their way stand the 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy.

Should the Chiefs triumph, they will be the first side to retain the Lombardi Trophy in almost two decades. And a key part of any victory will be veteran tight end, Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old has been making global headlines since he began dating pop icon, Taylor Swift. The pair met after Kelce attended the singer’s Eras Tour at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July, and got together shortly afterwards.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

But in that time, some bizarre rumours have began to circulate about Swift’s involvement with the team.

The conspiracy theorists have gained so much attention that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked for his thoughts on the rumours in a recent press conference before the Super Bowl.

What Is The Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy?

According to right-wing critics, Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce is part of a devious plot. The theorists claim that Swift is helping to rig the Super Bowl in a bid to help President Joe Biden get re-elected.

Naturally, the NFL have been quick to dismiss these outlandish claims. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the conspiracy ‘nonsense’, and shut down the rumours.

“I’m not that good a scripter,” Goodell told BBC Sport.

“The idea that this is within a script, this is pre-planned, is just nonsense. It’s frankly not even worth talking about.”

Joe Biden Super Bowl Conspiracy Taylor Swift
President Joe Biden visited the Kansas City Chiefs last year

The US presidential election is on November 5, with Biden the Democratic candidate once again. Taylor Swift, who previously endorsed the Democrats, has been to 12 Kansas City games so far.

Andy Reid’s Response To Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory

In a pre game press conference, a German reporter asked Andy Reid for his thoughts on the Taylor Swift conspiracy.

Swift has been mentioned by several theorists lately, most notably from right-wing sources who have suggested her and Kelce will use the Super Bowl platform to promote Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

The reporter asked Reid: “What do you say about the conspiracies that have popped up concerning Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, some kind of Republican conspiracies, that you guys made it to the Super Bowl to secretly re-elect or help re-elect President Biden?”

In response, Reid joked: “That’s way out of my league.”

After laughing some more at the question, the Chiefs Coach quickly poured cold water on the rumours.

He added: “Listen, I appreciate the question. She [Swift] has been great, and we had a nice visit from President Biden last year. That’s about as far as I can go.”

Taylor Swift is in Japan at the moment as she takes her Eras Tour international. But fans believe she will be in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Her last show in Tokyo finished on February 10, with Swift needing to make the 5,000 mile trip in a hurry to get back and support Kelce and the Chiefs a day later.

Brock Purdy Prepared To Disappoint Taylor Swift

But while Reid, Swift, and the Chiefs might be plotting some great conspiracy, they will have to beat the 49ers first. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy certainly has no problem with spoiling the party, as he told the crowd at the Super Bowl’s Opening Night Live show.

Purdy insisted he is ready to break Taylor and the Swiftie’s hearts by overcoming the Chiefs on Sunday.

On the live show, NFL Network’s Scott Hanson asked Purdy: “It’s late in the fourth quarter. Are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?”

‘Yes,’ Purdy laughed. ‘We’ll leave it at that.’

Current NFL betting odds have the 49ers as slight favourites, so Purdy and his team could well be set to ruin Taylor Swift’s night.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Chittick

James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick
Author Image

James Chittick

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
American Football

LATEST Andy Reid Dismisses Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories As Kansas City Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl LVIII

Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 08 2024
deebo samuel
American Football
Deebo Samuel Player Receptions Odds: San Francisco WR +155 To Make 6 Catches At Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 07 2024

Influential San Francisco star Deebo Samuel is +155 to complete over 5.5 receptions during this weekend’s NFL showdown. Those odds are supplied by BetOnline who are offering a $100o free…

Hottest San Francisco 49ers Fans
American Football
Hottest San Francisco 49ers Fans – Who Is Backing The Gold Rush At Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 07 2024

Check out the hottest San Francisco 49ers fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII where the team will look to get revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, four years on from…

pratt
American Football
Which Celebrities Feature In Super Bowl LVIII Commercials?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024
https cdn.cnn .com cnnnext dam assets 221214142302 brock purdy celebrate 49ers bucs
American Football
How To Bet On Brock Purdy Super Bowl LVIII Passing Touchdowns – Best Brock Purdy Passing Touchdowns Bets
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 07 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
American Football
Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds – NFL Super Bowl Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 07 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
American Football
Super Bowl LVIII: Which Set Of Players Have More Insta Followers? Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top