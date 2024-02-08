Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid dismissed any Taylor Swift conspiracies after some claimed she and boyfriend Travis Kelce are only at the Super Bowl to get Joe Biden re-elected.

Chiefs head coach Reid was asked the odd question about this latest Taylor Swift conspiracy theory ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid’s team are trying to go back-to-back and retain the Super Bowl title they won last year. But in their way stand the 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy.

Should the Chiefs triumph, they will be the first side to retain the Lombardi Trophy in almost two decades. And a key part of any victory will be veteran tight end, Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old has been making global headlines since he began dating pop icon, Taylor Swift. The pair met after Kelce attended the singer’s Eras Tour at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July, and got together shortly afterwards.

But in that time, some bizarre rumours have began to circulate about Swift’s involvement with the team.

The conspiracy theorists have gained so much attention that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked for his thoughts on the rumours in a recent press conference before the Super Bowl.

What Is The Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy? According to right-wing critics, Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce is part of a devious plot. The theorists claim that Swift is helping to rig the Super Bowl in a bid to help President Joe Biden get re-elected. Naturally, the NFL have been quick to dismiss these outlandish claims. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the conspiracy ‘nonsense’, and shut down the rumours. “I’m not that good a scripter,” Goodell told BBC Sport. “The idea that this is within a script, this is pre-planned, is just nonsense. It’s frankly not even worth talking about.” The US presidential election is on November 5, with Biden the Democratic candidate once again. Taylor Swift, who previously endorsed the Democrats, has been to 12 Kansas City games so far.

Andy Reid’s Response To Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory In a pre game press conference, a German reporter asked Andy Reid for his thoughts on the Taylor Swift conspiracy. Swift has been mentioned by several theorists lately, most notably from right-wing sources who have suggested her and Kelce will use the Super Bowl platform to promote Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

The reporter asked Reid: “What do you say about the conspiracies that have popped up concerning Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, some kind of Republican conspiracies, that you guys made it to the Super Bowl to secretly re-elect or help re-elect President Biden?”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid asked by a German reporter on conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift’s ties to the team were concocted to help Joe Biden get re-elected. (Do people actually think that?) pic.twitter.com/RTZcsmvfPt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2024

In response, Reid joked: “That’s way out of my league.”

After laughing some more at the question, the Chiefs Coach quickly poured cold water on the rumours.

He added: “Listen, I appreciate the question. She [Swift] has been great, and we had a nice visit from President Biden last year. That’s about as far as I can go.”

Taylor Swift is in Japan at the moment as she takes her Eras Tour international. But fans believe she will be in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Her last show in Tokyo finished on February 10, with Swift needing to make the 5,000 mile trip in a hurry to get back and support Kelce and the Chiefs a day later.

Brock Purdy Prepared To Disappoint Taylor Swift But while Reid, Swift, and the Chiefs might be plotting some great conspiracy, they will have to beat the 49ers first. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy certainly has no problem with spoiling the party, as he told the crowd at the Super Bowl’s Opening Night Live show.

“It’s late in the 4th Quarter… Are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift.” Brock Purdy: “Yes” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kXiHgDrRD3 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 6, 2024

Purdy insisted he is ready to break Taylor and the Swiftie’s hearts by overcoming the Chiefs on Sunday.

On the live show, NFL Network’s Scott Hanson asked Purdy: “It’s late in the fourth quarter. Are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?”

‘Yes,’ Purdy laughed. ‘We’ll leave it at that.’

Current NFL betting odds have the 49ers as slight favourites, so Purdy and his team could well be set to ruin Taylor Swift’s night.