NFL

NFL: Andy Reid Has Reach Conference Championship In 44% Of His Head Coaching Career

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
deseret.brightspotcdn
deseret.brightspotcdn

Andy Reid has been one of the most successful coaches in the NFL over the past couple of decades. His Kansas City Chiefs will take the field this weekend as a part of Conference Championship Sunday, and will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens with a spot in Super Bowl 2024 on the line.

NFL: 11th Championship Game For Andy Reid In 25 Seasons

It will be just another notch in Reid’s belt when it comes to coaching in this particular round.

The Chiefs have been arguably the league’s most dominant team for the past half-decade, and they have the accolades to prove it. They have hoisted two Lombardi Trophies in the past four years, and were the AFC representatives in the big game three times since 2020. In fact, they have participated in every AFC Championship since 2018, a stretch of 6 straight appearances, each year since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback.

And while the perennial MVP candidate is a huge key to the team’s success, their coach’s track record can not be ignored.

Reid is no stranger when it comes to Championship Sunday, and he’s seen plenty in both conferences. He has of course qualified in each of the last 6 seasons with Kansas City, but he also had a successful run with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier on in the century.

Belichick’s Track Record Only Percentage Points Better

He became the head coach of the Eagles in 1999, and it took him just three years to guide his team to the NFC Championship. Reid and the team became a mainstay in the event, playing in four straight from 2001-2004 (lost the first three, won in ’04). A few years later, in 2008, Philly would make it back to Championship Weekend, only to lose yet again to the Arizona Cardinals.

This year will mark the 11th time that Andy Reid has been a part of Championship Weekend in his 25-year career, meaning that he is getting to this weekend at a 44% clip. By comparison, Bill Belichick made it to the AFC Championship in 13 of his 29 seasons, which comes out to 44.8%.

Reid has of course been far more successful with the Chiefs than with the Eagles. Should his team be able to take down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday, it will be their 4th Super Bowl appearance in 6 seasons, leaving little doubt that they are the official dynasty of the decade.

They’ll have to overcome being an underdog, though, as the spread is currently sitting at 4 points in favor of Baltimore.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 19339394080
NFL

LATEST NFL: Joe Flacco Says Damar Hamlin Should Win Comeback Player Of The Year Award

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024
deseret.brightspotcdn
NFL
NFL: Andy Reid Has Reach Conference Championship In 44% Of His Head Coaching Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024

Andy Reid has been one of the most successful coaches in the NFL over the past couple of decades. His Kansas City Chiefs will take the field this weekend as…

USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In New Hampshire
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2024

Ahead of this weekend’s Conference Championship games, enjoy this guide on how to bet on the NFL Championship round in New Hampshire, all the while enjoying flexible wagering with a…

Dan Campbell Net Worth
NFL
Dan Campbell Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings: Former Player-Turned Lions Head Coach
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 27 2024
rsz jason kelce celebrates 1
NFL
NFL Odds: Will Jason Kelce Be Seen Shirtless This Weekend?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud
NFL
NFL: Jared Goff Is 0-5 In His Last 5 Starts Against The 49ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
NFL: Brandon Staley To Interview With Packers, Dolphins For Coordinator Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top