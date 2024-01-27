Andy Reid has been one of the most successful coaches in the NFL over the past couple of decades. His Kansas City Chiefs will take the field this weekend as a part of Conference Championship Sunday, and will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens with a spot in Super Bowl 2024 on the line.

NFL: 11th Championship Game For Andy Reid In 25 Seasons

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid has reached the Conference Championship game 44% of his head coaching career 🤯 (h/t @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/lJEMiSuCP3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 26, 2024

It will be just another notch in Reid’s belt when it comes to coaching in this particular round.

The Chiefs have been arguably the league’s most dominant team for the past half-decade, and they have the accolades to prove it. They have hoisted two Lombardi Trophies in the past four years, and were the AFC representatives in the big game three times since 2020. In fact, they have participated in every AFC Championship since 2018, a stretch of 6 straight appearances, each year since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback.

And while the perennial MVP candidate is a huge key to the team’s success, their coach’s track record can not be ignored.

Reid is no stranger when it comes to Championship Sunday, and he’s seen plenty in both conferences. He has of course qualified in each of the last 6 seasons with Kansas City, but he also had a successful run with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier on in the century.

Belichick’s Track Record Only Percentage Points Better

“I think Bill Belichick will be the next head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs next year,” says Craig Carton of Fox Sports. Adam Schefter & Mike Florio have brought up this same scenario: “I think that’s where he goes after Andy Reid retires after this year.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/8tcgtULTC2 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 26, 2024

He became the head coach of the Eagles in 1999, and it took him just three years to guide his team to the NFC Championship. Reid and the team became a mainstay in the event, playing in four straight from 2001-2004 (lost the first three, won in ’04). A few years later, in 2008, Philly would make it back to Championship Weekend, only to lose yet again to the Arizona Cardinals.

This year will mark the 11th time that Andy Reid has been a part of Championship Weekend in his 25-year career, meaning that he is getting to this weekend at a 44% clip. By comparison, Bill Belichick made it to the AFC Championship in 13 of his 29 seasons, which comes out to 44.8%.

Reid has of course been far more successful with the Chiefs than with the Eagles. Should his team be able to take down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday, it will be their 4th Super Bowl appearance in 6 seasons, leaving little doubt that they are the official dynasty of the decade.

They’ll have to overcome being an underdog, though, as the spread is currently sitting at 4 points in favor of Baltimore.