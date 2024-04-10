NFL

In October of 2008, the Giants and Dolphins played in the NFL’s first international game. It took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Since then, all 32 teams have played at least one international game in the last 15 years. Green Bay was the last team when they faced the Giants in 2022. They played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Months ago, the league announced a new home for an international series taking place in 2024. The first-ever regular season game is being played in Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were announced a while back as the home team. Today, the Packers were announced as Phialdelphia’s opponent in Week 1. It should be an exciting NFC showdown between two teams who made the playoffs last season.

The Packers will be in Brazil in Week 1 to face the Eagles in Brazil


Green Bay and Philadelphia are coming off two very different ends to their 2023 seasons. Last year was Jordan Love’s first season as the full-time starter for the Packers and the team overachieved. Love proved to be the real deal, throwing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season. He also won the Packers a road playoff game vs. the Cowboys and narrowly lost to the 49ers in the divisional round. Green Bay is a young team with a ton of potential to be a contender again in 2024.

As for the Eagles, they let their 2023 season slip away from them at the end of the year. Including the playoffs, Philadelphia went 1-6 in their last seven games. With a lone win vs. the Giants in Week 16. League insiders expected the Eagles to be able to flip the switch in the postseason and they did far from that. The Eagles went on the road in the playoffs and lost 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A disastrous end to their season. Philly has lost some key veterans to retirement this offseason. However, they did have one major addition on offense.


Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley left New York this offseason and signed with the Eagles. Philadelphia has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Barkley is going to be a massive upgrade to the RBs they’ve had in the past. The potential for Barkely to have a breakout season with the Eagles is through the roof in 2023. While the Eagles will be talented, so will the Packers. Jordan Love is stepping into his second season as the starting QB. He’ll be more familiar and comfortable with the play calls and have a stronger connection with his teammates. The team has added talent on both sides of the ball with Josh Jacobs at RB and Xavier McKinney at safety.

