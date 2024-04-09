NFL

Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan has announced his retirement from the NFL

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, Logan Ryan started the year on his couch. The veteran safety was not with a team. That was until the 49ers called mid-way through the season with interest in signing Ryan. Ironically, the 33-year-old was on a cruise with his family when he heard from San Francisco. 

Ryan played in five regular season games for the 49ers and made two starts. Additionally, Ryan played in all three of their playoff games and made one postseason start. San Francisco lost in the Super Bowl and the veteran safety has decided it’s time to move on from the NFL. Today. Logan Ryan announced he’s retiring from the league after 11 seasons.

Logan Ryan walks away from the NFL as a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots


At 33, Logan Ryan is walking away from the NFL and you have to respect the move. Not every player gets to choose when their last NFL game will be. The former third-round pick out of Rutgers was drafted by the Patriots in 2013. Ryan spent four seasons with New England and was lucky enough to win two Super Bowls. He played in 64 games for the Patriots and made 4o starts. After four years with the Patriots, Ryan signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The veteran safety was a full-time starter with Tennesee, playing in 45 games over three seasons. Tennesse made the playoffs two times in Ryan’s three years with the team. After his stint with the Titans, Ryan signed with his hometown team, the New York Giants. As a NJ native, Ryan got the luxury of being close to his family for two seasons. Ryan played with the Giants in 2020 and 2021. He made 30 starts in 31 games for New York.


In 2022, Ryan was not with a team to begin the season. However, the Buccaneers did end up signing him for the rest of the 2022 season. Ryan played in nine games for Tampa Bay and made six starts. Much like 2022, Ryan had to wait for his opportunity in 2023. He received a call mid-way through the season from the 49ers and signed with them for the rest of the season. Ryan went all the way to the Super Bowl with the Niners but they lost to Kansas City. After 11 seasons, Ryan has officially decided to hang up his cleats and move on to the next chapter of his career.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
