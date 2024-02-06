American Football

Travis Kelce Warns Jeremiah Fennell To Steer Clear Of Vegas Clubs In 1-On-1 Chat

Ben Hunt
In an interview with Jeremiah Fennell, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cautioned the 11-year-old reporter to stay away from clubs in Las Vegas.

Kelce Warns Jeremiah Fennell To Stay Away From Vegas Clubs

Chatting at the Super Bowl opening night on Monday ahead of the ‘big game’ between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 11-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennel asked Travis Kelce the following question:

“You bring all the energy to the team, you’re like the life and soul of the party. You seem like the type to enjoy my city. So my final question to you is – what are some of the funnest things you’ve done in Vegas so far?”

Responding to the question, Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift, said: “Some of the funnest things we’ve done.

“Last year we celebrated the Super Bowl win by going to club XS, you can’t go to that yet but maybe one day.

“Yeah it’s a lot of fun, but I don’t think anything would be more special if I find a way to win this one.

“It would be the most special one yet.”

Who Is Jeremiah Fennell?

Jeremiah Fennell is an 11-year-old sports reporter and internet sensation hailing from Las Vegas.

Having been told he could not play contact sports at the age of 4 due to a brain defect and a detached shoulder bone, Fennell decided to set up a YouTube channel in 2020.

Commenting on his favorite NFL team the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeremiah’s YouTube channel went from strength to strength.

This eventually culminated in Fennell being featured on the Raiders’ Twitter page interviewing wide receiver Devante Adams.

Since then, the 11-year-old reporter has been a regular across our social media channels and has been given the opportunity to interview players and coaches at this year’s Super Bowl.

What were you doing at 11 years old?

Ben Hunt

Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben's main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
Ben Hunt

