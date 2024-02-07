American Football

Who Are Jeremiah Fennell’s Parents?

Ben Hunt
11-year-old sports reporter Jeremiah Fennell has taken the NFL world by storm in the build-up to the Super Bowl – but who are his parents?

Jeremiah Fennell received plenty of plaudits for his role during Monday’s Super Bowl opening night. The 11-year-old sports reporter was handed the opportunity to interview stars of the NFL world, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, and conducted himself in an exemplary manner.

Who Is Jeremiah Fennell?

The Las Vegas native rose to prominence in 2021 when he was featured on the Las Vegas Raiders Twitter page interviewing wide receiver Devante Adams, but what came before this?

At the age of 4, the internet sensation was told he could not play contact sports due to a brain defect and a detached shoulder bone.

Appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show, Fennell said: “It all started when I was 4 years old because I was told through my parents that I might not be able to play contact sports because I have a brain defect and detached shoulder bone.”

The youngster then explained that, after compromising with his parents, he would play basketball, football and t-ball for one year before honing “his craft in journalism and broadcasting.”

Continuing, Fennell said: “I asked my mom if I could make my own YouTube channel commenting on the Raiders, but she said ‘No’ because they were in California at the time.”

However, once the family had moved back to Las Vegas, Fennell’s mom allowed him to set up his own YouTube channel and the rest, as they say, is history.

Who Are Jeremiah Fennell’s Parents?

Opening up on his parents while appearing as a guest on the Jennifer Hudson show, Fennell said: “That’s what started it, but what’s really driving me is because I want to make my parents proud at a young age because my mom very much has health issues and my dad is a senior citizen.

“Most kids think that their parents are going to last forever – for the rest of their childhood, but when I was 5 years old, my mom almost died.”

Fennell now says this experience has made him want to be the “greatest son that I could ever be.”

As the young journalist previously alluded to, his father, Leroy Fennell, is a senior citizen and prefers to keep away from the limelight his son’s budding career brings.

On the other hand, his mother, Lorraine Golden has given her full backing to her son’s passions and now works as his social media manager, posting content promoting her son’s NFL media work.

Ben Hunt

Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben’s main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
