11-year-old sports reporter Jeremiah Fennell has taken the NFL world by storm in the build-up to the Super Bowl – but who are his parents?

Jeremiah Fennell received plenty of plaudits for his role during Monday’s Super Bowl opening night. The 11-year-old sports reporter was handed the opportunity to interview stars of the NFL world, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, and conducted himself in an exemplary manner.

Who Is Jeremiah Fennell?

The Las Vegas native rose to prominence in 2021 when he was featured on the Las Vegas Raiders Twitter page interviewing wide receiver Devante Adams, but what came before this?

At the age of 4, the internet sensation was told he could not play contact sports due to a brain defect and a detached shoulder bone.

Appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show, Fennell said: “It all started when I was 4 years old because I was told through my parents that I might not be able to play contact sports because I have a brain defect and detached shoulder bone.”

The youngster then explained that, after compromising with his parents, he would play basketball, football and t-ball for one year before honing “his craft in journalism and broadcasting.”

Continuing, Fennell said: “I asked my mom if I could make my own YouTube channel commenting on the Raiders, but she said ‘No’ because they were in California at the time.”

However, once the family had moved back to Las Vegas, Fennell’s mom allowed him to set up his own YouTube channel and the rest, as they say, is history.

Jeremiah Fennell might be the best reporter in the game He’s just 11 years old pic.twitter.com/BrghFo7T2o — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2024

Who Are Jeremiah Fennell’s Parents?

Opening up on his parents while appearing as a guest on the Jennifer Hudson show, Fennell said: “That’s what started it, but what’s really driving me is because I want to make my parents proud at a young age because my mom very much has health issues and my dad is a senior citizen.

“Most kids think that their parents are going to last forever – for the rest of their childhood, but when I was 5 years old, my mom almost died.”

Fennell now says this experience has made him want to be the “greatest son that I could ever be.”

As the young journalist previously alluded to, his father, Leroy Fennell, is a senior citizen and prefers to keep away from the limelight his son’s budding career brings.

On the other hand, his mother, Lorraine Golden has given her full backing to her son’s passions and now works as his social media manager, posting content promoting her son’s NFL media work.