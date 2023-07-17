Today at 4:00 pm is the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a deal. Otherwise, those certain players will be on a one-year tag for the 2023 season. On that current list is Cowboys’ RB Tony Pollard. Back in March, Dallas franchise tagged Pollard, with the chance to negotiate a long-term deal. ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler reported that the Cowboys and Pollard “are not expected” to reach a long-term deal before the 4:00 pm deadline.

In 2023, Pollard is owed $10.9 million on the franchise tag. The 27-year-old is betting on himself in hopes of having another impressive season. If he plays to his potential, Dallas would have no choice but to pay him after the 2023 season. Pollard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Reports say that Tony Pollard will be playing on the $10.9 million franchise tag this season

The #Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard, barring a late change, are not expected to reach a deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. franchise tag deadline, per sources. Pollard – the No. 9 running back according to our execs/coaches/scouts poll – is due $10.1M on a tag he signed in March. pic.twitter.com/lpW09ndxMe — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 16, 2023

Since being drafted by the Cowboys, Tony Pollard has been the second-string RB behind Ezekiel Elliot. This offseason, the Cowboys released Elliot and Pollard is going to be their starter for 2023. They feel like he’s very capable of that role after posting career highs in all the important categories.

His 1,007 rushing yards, 371 receiving yards, and 12 all-purpose TDs were far and away the most of his young career. The 2022 season was his fourth year with the Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ronald Jones and he was named to his first-ever Pro Bowl. After Dallas’ playoff loss, Pollard underwent a “tightrope” procedure instead of a surgery that required screws into the tibia and fibula for repair.

Can confirm multiple reports that #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is expected to play on the 10.1M franchise tag signed back in March. Interestingly enough, when I asked how far apart both sides were….a source tells me there wasn’t an extensive discussion about a long term deal. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 17, 2023

In May, Pollard said that he expects to be fully ready to go for training camp. As RB1 on Dallas’ current roster, the team is expecting a lot of production out of Pollard next season. Pollard has been at present at some of Dallas’ off-season workouts and practices. The Cowboys report to training camp on July 25.