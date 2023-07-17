American Football

The Dallas Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard ‘are not expected’ to reach a deal by the 4:00 PM deadline today

Zach Wolpin
Tony Pollard pic

Today at 4:00 pm is the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a deal. Otherwise, those certain players will be on a one-year tag for the 2023 season. On that current list is Cowboys’ RB Tony Pollard. Back in March, Dallas franchise tagged Pollard, with the chance to negotiate a long-term deal. ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler reported that the Cowboys and Pollard “are not expected” to reach a long-term deal before the 4:00 pm deadline. 

In 2023, Pollard is owed $10.9 million on the franchise tag. The 27-year-old is betting on himself in hopes of having another impressive season. If he plays to his potential, Dallas would have no choice but to pay him after the 2023 season. Pollard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Reports say that Tony Pollard will be playing on the $10.9 million franchise tag this season

Since being drafted by the Cowboys, Tony Pollard has been the second-string RB behind Ezekiel Elliot. This offseason, the Cowboys released Elliot and Pollard is going to be their starter for 2023. They feel like he’s very capable of that role after posting career highs in all the important categories.

His 1,007 rushing yards, 371 receiving yards, and 12 all-purpose TDs were far and away the most of his young career. The 2022 season was his fourth year with the Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ronald Jones and he was named to his first-ever Pro Bowl. After Dallas’ playoff loss, Pollard underwent a “tightrope” procedure instead of a surgery that required screws into the tibia and fibula for repair.

In May, Pollard said that he expects to be fully ready to go for training camp. As RB1 on Dallas’ current roster, the team is expecting a lot of production out of Pollard next season. Pollard has been at present at some of Dallas’ off-season workouts and practices. The Cowboys report to training camp on July 25.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
