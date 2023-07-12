American Football

Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett has seen ‘confidence’ in QB Desmond Ridder as he approaches his first season as a full-time starter

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
At the end of the 2022 season, the Atlanta Falcons benched QB Marcus Mariota for the final four games. That gave rookie QB Desmond Ridder a chance to prove he was worth drafting. In the final four games of the season, the Falcons went 2-2. 

There was speculation after the 2022 season whether the Falcons would continue to use Ridder as their starter. Head coach Arthur Smith announced Ridder as the planned starter in 2023. Falcons veteran DL Grady Jarrett said he’s seen the “confidence” in Ridder for next season.

Grady Jarrett loves how Desmond Ridder is able to block out the noise and stay locked in

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons took QB Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall pick out of Cincinnati. For the first 13 games of the season, Ridder was on the bench and the Falcons had a 5-8 record. After he took over the starting job for the final four games, Atlanta was able to put together a 2-2 record.

Ridder attempted 115 passes last season and completed 73 of them. That’s a (.635) completion percentage over the first four games of his NFL career. He had 708 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 23-year-old is looking to build on that small success he had in 2022 and take that into his first full season as a starter in the NFL.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett will be heading into his ninth NFL season next year. He’s spent his entire career with the Falcons and he’s a true leader for their organization. Recently, the veteran DL gave a solid endorsement for QB Desmond Ridder.

Jarrett is impressed with how much Ridder has been working to get better and be the best player possible. He said that Ridder has what it takes and sees a ton of confidence in a player stepping into a fairly new role. The final four games of the 2022 season were enough for Ridder to get a taste of the NFL. Next season, he’ll take on that same role as the full-time starter of the Atlanta Falcons.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
