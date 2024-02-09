American Football

Who Were The Winners & Losers Of The NFL Honors As Lamar Jackson Takes Home Second MVP Award

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
lamar jackson
lamar jackson

Lamar Jackson was crowned NFL regular season MVP for the second time last night, with the likes of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy all trailing significantly behind in the voting.

It wasn’t just Jackson on the receiving end of the awards on Thursday evening though, as 15 other players were recognised for their standout achievements through the 2023 regular season.

Regular Season MVP Award

With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner the NFL 2023 regular season awards took place this week, as players throughout the league were recognised for their individual efforts this year.

Lamar Jackson was rather unsurprisingly named as NFL regular season MVP with 49 out of the 50 first place votes going to the Baltimore quarterback.

The Ravens star became just the fifth player in NFL history to win the MVP award twice, after Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes, Steve Young, Kurt Warner.

Jackson will be disappointed he couldn’t guide the Ravens to a Super Bowl this year, but after guiding his franchise to the AFC title through the regular season there was no doubt he would pick up the MVP award.

The likes of Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy all trailed behind in the voting, but Jackson came out on top as comfortable winner in the end.

Other Winners & Losers Of The NFL Honors

With the Kansas City Chiefs facing off with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in the season finale, you would expect most of the awards to come out of their franchise’s right? Wrong.

While the 49ers picked up three prizes at the NFL honors, the Chiefs didn’t win a single award following a regular season that left plenty to be desired.

San Francisco were named for three awards on Thursday, with Christian McCaffrey taking both the Ground and Offensive player of the season awards. Brock Purdy took home the Air player of the year award.

The Houston Texans were certainly one franchise that came out of the NFL honors as winners, with C.J Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. sweeping the rookie awards on offer.

C.J Stroud was so good in his rookie year that he was competing for both Rookie of the year and the MVP award in his debut campaign, alongside taking the Texans all the way to the Divisional Round in his first year as QB1.

Will Anderson Jr. started 13 games for the Texans this year, playing an integral part of their defence with 5 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7.0 sacks and one blocked field goal in an impressive debut year.

Joe Flacco was deservedly crowned Comeback player of the season, after the 39-year-old turned Cleveland’s year around midway through the campaign following a disastrous start plagued with quarterback injuries.

See below for the full list of NFL honor recipients this season.

2023 NFL Regular Season Honors

Award Team Player
MVP Ravens Lamar Jackson
Walter Peyton Award Steelers
Cameron Heyward
Comeback Player Browns Joe Flacco
Defensive Player Browns Myles Garrett
Defensive Rookie Texans Will Anderson Jr
Coach Browns Kevin Stefanski
Offensive Player 49ers
Christian McCaffrey
Offensive Rookie Texans C.J. Stroud
Deacon Jones Award Steelers T.J. Watt
Air Player 49ers Brock Purdy
Salute To Service Patriots Joe Cardona
Art Rooney Seahawks Bobby Wagner
NFL Play Cowboys CeeDee Lamb
Assistant Coach Browns Jim Schwartz
Ground Player 49ers
Christian McCaffrey
Bud Light Celly Giants Tommy Devito
Rookie Texans C.J. Stroud
Man Of The Year Falcons Calais Campbell
Don Shula Coach (High School Football) Shane Fairfield
Don Shula Coach (High School Football) Andy Lowry

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Fans
American Football

LATEST Hottest Kansas City Chiefs Fans – Who Will Be Cheering Them On At Super Bowl LVIII?

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 09 2024
lamar jackson
American Football
Who Were The Winners & Losers Of The NFL Honors As Lamar Jackson Takes Home Second MVP Award
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 09 2024

Lamar Jackson was crowned NFL regular season MVP for the second time last night, with the likes of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy all trailing significantly behind in…

Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In North Dakota – North Dakota Sports Betting Sites
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 08 2024

Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in North Dakota with our trusted offshore sportsbooks. Betting on sports in North Dakota is only allowed at a small…

Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
American Football
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Delaware – Delaware Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 08 2024
ChatGPT Super Bowl LVIII Predictions
American Football
ChatGPT Super Bowl LVIII Prediction & Picks – AI Predicts Chiefs vs 49ers
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 08 2024
Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
American Football
Andy Reid Dismisses Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories As Kansas City Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 08 2024
Who Is Christian McCaffreys Mom
American Football
Who Is Christian McCaffrey’s Mom And Why Is She Boycotting Taylor Swift?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 08 2024
Arrow to top