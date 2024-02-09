Lamar Jackson was crowned NFL regular season MVP for the second time last night, with the likes of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy all trailing significantly behind in the voting.

It wasn’t just Jackson on the receiving end of the awards on Thursday evening though, as 15 other players were recognised for their standout achievements through the 2023 regular season.

Regular Season MVP Award

With Super Bowl LVIII just around the corner the NFL 2023 regular season awards took place this week, as players throughout the league were recognised for their individual efforts this year.

Lamar Jackson was rather unsurprisingly named as NFL regular season MVP with 49 out of the 50 first place votes going to the Baltimore quarterback.

The Ravens star became just the fifth player in NFL history to win the MVP award twice, after Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes, Steve Young, Kurt Warner.

Jackson will be disappointed he couldn’t guide the Ravens to a Super Bowl this year, but after guiding his franchise to the AFC title through the regular season there was no doubt he would pick up the MVP award.

The likes of Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy all trailed behind in the voting, but Jackson came out on top as comfortable winner in the end.

Other Winners & Losers Of The NFL Honors

With the Kansas City Chiefs facing off with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend in the season finale, you would expect most of the awards to come out of their franchise’s right? Wrong.

While the 49ers picked up three prizes at the NFL honors, the Chiefs didn’t win a single award following a regular season that left plenty to be desired.

San Francisco were named for three awards on Thursday, with Christian McCaffrey taking both the Ground and Offensive player of the season awards. Brock Purdy took home the Air player of the year award.

The Houston Texans were certainly one franchise that came out of the NFL honors as winners, with C.J Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. sweeping the rookie awards on offer.

C.J Stroud was so good in his rookie year that he was competing for both Rookie of the year and the MVP award in his debut campaign, alongside taking the Texans all the way to the Divisional Round in his first year as QB1.

Will Anderson Jr. started 13 games for the Texans this year, playing an integral part of their defence with 5 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7.0 sacks and one blocked field goal in an impressive debut year.

Joe Flacco was deservedly crowned Comeback player of the season, after the 39-year-old turned Cleveland’s year around midway through the campaign following a disastrous start plagued with quarterback injuries.

See below for the full list of NFL honor recipients this season.

2023 NFL Regular Season Honors

Award Team Player MVP Ravens Lamar Jackson Walter Peyton Award Steelers Cameron Heyward Comeback Player Browns Joe Flacco Defensive Player Browns Myles Garrett Defensive Rookie Texans Will Anderson Jr Coach Browns Kevin Stefanski Offensive Player 49ers Christian McCaffrey Offensive Rookie Texans C.J. Stroud Deacon Jones Award Steelers T.J. Watt Air Player 49ers Brock Purdy Salute To Service Patriots Joe Cardona Art Rooney Seahawks Bobby Wagner NFL Play Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Assistant Coach Browns Jim Schwartz Ground Player 49ers Christian McCaffrey Bud Light Celly Giants Tommy Devito Rookie Texans C.J. Stroud Man Of The Year Falcons Calais Campbell Don Shula Coach (High School Football) Shane Fairfield Don Shula Coach (High School Football) Andy Lowry