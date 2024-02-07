We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl LVIII, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas – but which set of players has more Instagram followers?

This year’s Super Bowl sees Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs team trying to defend their crown and go back-to-back. They will come up against Brock Purdy’s 49ers, who lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in 2019.

Current NFL betting odds have San Francisco as slight favourites. But with both teams capable of turning on the style when it really matters, this year’s title is anyone’s game.

Ahead of the climax of an incredible season, we’ve analyzed the social media followings of both rosters. By comparing Instagram followers, we’ve been able to see which set of players is more popular with the fans.

Kansas City Chiefs Player Instagram Followers Combined

In total, the combined Instagram following of every player currently on the Kansas City Chiefs active roster is a huge 16,372,259. More than two-thirds of this number is made up of people following Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce alone.

Quarterback Mahomes is one of the biggest sports stars in the world, and is the fifth most followed NFL star on Instagram. Kelce meanwhile has gained close to five million followers since he began dating pop icon Taylor Swift.

The influx of ‘Swities’ hasn’t been enough for him to overtake Mahomes, though. Only the likes of football legends such as Tom Brady (13.1 million) and Odell Beckham Jr. (16.8 million) have more followers than Mahomes.

Even Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, has 1.8 million followers of her own, which would put her above all but two Chiefs players and second on the list for the 49ers.

Top 5 most followed Kansas City Chiefs players on Instagram

Patrick Mahomes – QB – 6,200,000 Travis Kelce – TE – 5,800,000 Isiah Pacheco – RB – 511,000 Mecole Hardman – WR – 408,000 Chris Jones – DE – 319,000

But nobody in the history of the NFL has ever come close to the following of Kelce’s girlfriend.

Taylor Swift has a whopping 280 million followers on Instagram. To put this into context, the combined total of every Chiefs and 49ers player, and both official team accounts, is just over 36 million.

This means Taylor Swift alone is more than seven times more popular than both Super Bowl teams and all of their players combined. Her fanbase puts the other wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs and 49ers to shame, though it;s not really a fair comparison.

At the other end of the scale, there’s a Chiefs few players with next to no social media presence.

Currently, defensive end Neil Farrell appears to be the only Chiefs player who doesn’t use Instagram, with no visible account. Aside from Farrell, linebacker Darius Harris’ 4546 is the fewest of any active Chiefs player on their official account.

Interestingly, Michael Danna goes by the username mikedanna4, while the top account using his full name is actually a self-declared 49ers fan.

On average, Chiefs players have 308,910 followers on instagram.

San Francisco 49ers Player Instagram Followers Combined

Although favourites for the big game, the San Francisco 49ers players have already come off second-best in the followers department. Their total combined following is 12,691,922 – almost 3.7 million less than the Chiefs.

The most popular 49ers player on Instagram is running back Christian McCaffrey, with 2.3 million followers. He is followed by tight end George Kittle (1.4 million), defensive end Nick Bosa (1.2 million) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1.2 million).

Interestingly, quarterback Brock Purdy’s million followers is only good enough for fifth place in the 49ers Instagram rankings.

Top 5 most followed San Francisco 49ers players on Instagram

Christian McCaffrey – RB – 2,300,000 George Kittle – TE – 1,400,000 Nick Bosa – DE – 1,200,000 Deebo Samuel – WR – 1,200,000 Brock Purdy – QB – 1,000,000

Despite having five players with over a million Insta followers, the average total for 49ers players is 239,470, which is about 70,000 fewer than for the Chiefs players.

Two members of the active roster appear not to use Instagram. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens and linebacker Jalen Graham both have no visible accounts on the platform.

Guard Ben Bartch has the lowest follower count of anyone on the 49ers, with just 322. The account seems to have been dormant for a long time, with just one photo from his time at St John’s University in Minnesota.

Bartch even still has ‘Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)’ in his bio, despite moving to the 49ers in November.

Which Super Bowl LVIII Team Has More Followers?

As for the teams themselves, the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram page has 3.6 million followers – fewer than their two most popular players in Mahomes and Kelce.

For the 49ers, it’s the silver medal once more, as they fall just short of the Chiefs’ total again, with 3.4 million on their official account.

However, with 1.1 million more followers than Christian McCaffrey, they do at least have more followers than any 49ers players.

It’s drilled into kids across all kinds of sports that ‘no player is bigger than the team’, but for the Chiefs, maybe a couple of players really are.

Although the Chiefs emerge victorious when comparing instagram followers, the game is obviously what matters.

The two sides go head to head on Sunday, with kickoff at 3:30pm local time in Las Vegas.