What Is The Taylor Swift Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory?

Louis Fargher
With Taylor Swift’s presence in the NFL increasing, some supporters have created a theory on if there is an ulterior motive – found out more below!

The global superstar is in a very public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, as Swift has become a regular member of the Kelce entourage.

Recently supporters have become accustom to seeing the singer in attendance during the Chiefs’ matches, being photographed several times alongside Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce.

Some have taken offense to this, with fans believing the focus should be on the players, sport and everything-football, not about Taylor Swift’s presence.

This has also led to the ‘Taylor Swift Super Bowl conspiracy theory’ and continues to be pushed by conservative members who feel that Swift’s stardom is taking away from the sport and could even be part of a strategic political move.

The 34-year-old has made the headlines throughout time and none more so than in 2020, as she took to Twitter (X) to show her pro-abortion views – accusing Donald Trump of stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism”.

This did not go down with those linked with the conservative demographic, as Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of conservative web magazine The Federalist called Swift “Dumb” and claimed that her music “sucks”.

Such criticism was not a one time thing, as political commentator, Tomi Lahren, also lambasted Swift online, calling her views “lefty, liberal and braindead.”

Travis Kelce also landed in hot water with various conspiracy theorists, after confirming he had the Pfizer vaccination and encouraged others to do the same.

The combination of Swift and Kelce has now led to a conspiracy theory, supported by right-wing influencers, that Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl is planned.

As believers of this theory feel that her inclusion will secure the election for Joe Biden – due to Swift’s high-profile endorsement and see the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

Such a conspiracy theory could be put down to fear, as supporters are aware that Taylor Swift holds huge status across the globe – however she is yet to show support to Joe Biden which makes this theory rather outlandish.

Additionally, it still remains to be seen whether or not Taylor Swift will be in attendance, as she is on tour in Japan just a day before the Super Bowl.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics.
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
