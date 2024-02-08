NFL

AI Super Bowl LVIII Predictions: Player Props & MVP Pick

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl 54 pic
Super Bowl 54 pic

Artificial Intelligence continues to develop with its predictions, so we asked for a host picks for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII, as the Chiefs look to win consecutive Super Bowl’s for the first time.

Sports Lens have asked Artificial Intelligence for some predictions and the AI has given a list of player props from the match.

We have looked at the odds for each selection from varying offshore betting sites below.

AI Super Bowl LVIII Player Props

Patrick Mahomes At Least Four Passing TDs

  • +384 with BetOnline
  • +384 with Bovada
  • +384 with BetUS
  • +900 with BetMGM*

* No market for at least 4 passing TDs (exactly 4 instead)

Travis Kelce At Least Two TDs

  • +400 with BetOnline
  • +420 with Bovada
  • +400 with BetUS
  • +700 with BetMGM

George Kittle Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

  • +149 with BetOnline
  • +155 with Bovada
  • +149 with BetUS
  • +245 with BetMGM

Brock Purdy At Least 26 Passes Completed

  • +214 with BetOnline
  • +215 with Bovada
  • +214 with BetUS
  • +245 with BetMGM

AI Super Bowl LVIII MVP Pick

Patrick Mahomes has already won two Super Bowl MVP awards, winning the illustrious accolade in 2020 and 2023 – making him the favourite to do so again this year.

We asked an AI source on who will win the Super Bowl LVIII MVP and here’s what it said:

“The MVP of the game would be awarded to Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes showcased exceptional skills, leading his team to a thrilling  victory. With 4 passing touchdowns and remarkable plays throughout the game, Mahomes demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, securing the MVP title for his outstanding contributions to the Chiefs’ success.”

Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds

  • +115 with BetOnline
  • +120 with Bovada
  • +115 with BetUS
  • +135 with BetMGM



  
  
  




 
Author image
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.

Author Image

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.


