Zach Wolpin
The Carolina Panthers owned the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and took Alabama’s QB, Bryce Young. He’s a Heisman winner who has a lot of raw talent heading into his first year in the NFL. As the #1 pick in the draft, Young is always going to have extra hype and scrutiny. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Panthers’ RB Miles Sanders said rookie QB Bryce Young is ‘cocky in a humble way’. 

Sanders was plucked from the Philadephia Eagles this offseason and has only been teammates with Young for a few months. He sees the potential in Young and knows that he has control of the huddle.

Bryce Young is "cocky in a humble way" according to Panthers' Rb Mile Sanders


Last season, the Carolina Panthers were one of the four worst offenses in the NFL. A lot of it had to do with QB issues. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and PJ Walker all saw playing time for the Panthers last season. By taking Bryce Young with the first overall pick, the Panthers’ QB issues should start to get better.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Miles Sanders discussed the Alabama connection between Jalen Hurts and Bryce Young. Hurts took a big leap last season and helped take the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Sanders was a part of that special run. He sees the same kind of confidence in Young that he saw in Hurts when he was with the Eagles.

One knock on Young in his draft process has been his height. Miles Sanders does not see that being a problem for the Panthers next season. He said Young’s decision-making and pocket presence are what have stood out to him so far. Sanders thinks the team has a bright future ahead of them.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

