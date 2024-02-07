Check out the hottest San Francisco 49ers fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII where the team will look to get revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, four years on from their agonizing defeat, denying them the title.

Hottest San Francisco 49ers Fans – Who Is Backing The Gold Rush?

San Francisco, California is known for its beautiful women, being one of the most popular places to live in the state and we’re taking a look at the hottest 49ers fans ahead of their big Super Bowl game against the Chiefs this weekend.

1. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is an actress, singer and writer and is well known for being one of the hottest San Francisco 49ers fans. She first publicly showed her support for the team back in 2013 by wearing a jersey. Thorne also tweeted her support for the 49ers, when they narrowly lost out to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

The popular actress has featured in over 50 films and TV shows including Famous In Love and Shake It Up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

2. Miranda Cosgrave

Next up supporting the Gold Rush is another actress and singer in Miranda Cosgrave. She too has tweeted her support for the 49ers and also once said she was a “Kaeperholic” when interviewed, in a tribute for San Fran legend Colin Kaepernick.

Cosgrave is well known due to her roles on Nickelodeon TV shows Drake & Josh and iCarly, and is a likely attendee in Vegas this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove)

3. Saweetie

Saweetie is a Californian rapper and is grew up in Santa Clara, the home of the San Francisco 49ers and has referred to herself in the past as part of the “Niners Gang”.

The 30-year-old has a close affiliation with the franchise. Her grandfather is Willie Harper, who played for the 49ers between 1973 and 1983, famously winning the Super Bowl during the 1981 season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by $AWEETIE. (@saweetie)

4. Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo is a model, actress, social media influencer and an out and out stunner. Culpo is a fairly new 49ers fan, after getting engaged to San Fran star Christian McCaffrey. Her fiancé has scored 25 touchdowns through this regular and post-season, proving to be one of the most prolific running backs in the NFL.

Culpo just had to be on our hottest San Francisco 49ers fans list after winning both Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012. She has had a lengthy career in the modelling industry and will be sure to be cheering on her man this weekend in Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

5. Sydney Hightower

Sydney Hightower is a TV personality and featured on Bachelor, a popular dating show. She wasn’t all successful on the screen, but featuring on the Bachelor led to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner sliding into her DMs in 2020. The pair later got married in 2022 and she now regularly attends 49ers games in support of her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Warner (@sydneywarner)