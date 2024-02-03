Travis Kelce is going to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL season finale next week and ahead of the match, we take a look at who Donna Kelce is – Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom.

Who Is Donna Kelce?

Donna Kelce is the mother of NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce who are both veterans of the league, with three Super Bowl rings between them.

Although both Jason and Travis are superstars in the league, it is Donna Kelce who was picking up the most attention at the end of last year as her sons became the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

Donna was seen all over advertisements last year ahead of her sons’ Super Bowl, appearing alongside her pro baller children in a Campbells chunky soup commercial.

Younger brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs upset Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year, with Travis securing his second ring with a late game winning catch.

Donna Kelce donned a half and half jersey with each of her sons names on either side and she has become a viral sensation for her loyal support of both teams through the years.

Super Bowl LVII last year later went on to be nicknamed ‘Kelce Bowl’ which is a fitting name for what will go down to be the last Super Bowl appearance in Jason Kelce’s career.

The Philadelphia center has decided to call it quits on his career, after 13 years of success in the NFL for the Eagles. Travis Kelce is also closing in on retirement act 34-years-old.

This year Donna will only have one team to cheer for in Las Vegas and she will be joined by Jason on February 11th in support of Travis who is in the hunt for his third Super Bowl ring.

Jason Kelce recently made the headlines as he was pictured celebrating the Chiefs Divisional Round win after the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wildcard round.

Donna and Jason will also be joined in supporting Travis from the sidelines with new girlfriend Taylor Swift, who has seemingly become very close two here potential future mother in law.

Donna Kelce’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.55 million, although it is unknown if she makes any money off her sons careers.

Check out the latest odds for this year’s Super Bowl here, as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head with the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks