Jacksonville’s Josh Allen has agreed to a new five-year, $150 million deal to stay with the Jaguars

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the Jaguars’ season ended poorly and the team missed out on the playoffs. Jacksonville was 8-3 at one point last year and lost five of their last six games. That allowed the Texans to win the division after it looked like the Jags were locked in for an AFC South title. Despite that, Jacksonville is reloading and getting ready for the 2024 season. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported today that Jags Pro Bowl pass-rusher Josh Allen has agreed to a new deal. Allen is getting a five-year, $150 million extension. The 26-year-old is getting $88 million guaranteed at signing. Additionally, this makes him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL. Can Allen build off his career-best year in 2023 after signing a massive extension?

Jacksonville has locked up star pass rusher Josh Allen to a five-year extension


With the 7th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Josh Allen out of Kentucky. The six-foot-five edge rusher had a solid rookie campaign with Jacksonville, Allen had 10.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl. In 2020, 2021. and 2022, Allen failed to reach double-digit sacks for the Jaguars. He was still an effective player for the team but was not reaching the potential they had once seen. However, Allen got back on track in 2023 with arguably his best season as a pro.

Josh Allen played all 17 games for Jacksonville in 2023 and recorded a career-high (17.5) sacks and (33) QB hits. Additionally, his (66) combined tackles were the second most of his career. Jacksonville’s star pass rusher has the full package and he proved that in 2023. Allen used his speed, agility, and strength to get to (17.5) sacks. initially, the team signed Allen to a franchise tag for $24 million. The two sides continued to negotiate this offseason and finally got his long-term extension signed.


Heading into the 2024 season, there is no question who Jacksonville’s best defender is. Josh Allen was an integral piece of their defense in 2023 and he constantly made big plays. To be considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Allen needs to have back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks. That’s something he hasn’t been able to do over his career. The league’s best edge rushers like Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt have done at some point. Allen knows that he’s capable of having 10+ sacks again in 2024. We’ll have to wait and see if the two-time Pro Bowler can have another impressive season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
