Super Bowl LVIII is right around the corner and in preparation, we have looked at the best Brock Purdy passing touchdowns bets on offer.

Best Super Bowl LVIII Betting Site: Get $1000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus) With BetOnline

BetOnline offer some of the best player props markets and you can take full advantage of this for Super Bowl LVIII.

New customers will also be given up to $1000 in free bets if you register today and you will also get 50% of your original deposit.

How To Bet On Brock Purdy Super Bowl Passing Touchdowns

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 maximum (Min deposit $55) Receive your free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit) Place your Brock Purdy Passing Touchdown bet

Brock Purdy Passing Touchdowns Best Bet – Over 1.5 @ -126

The 24-year-old has averaged 1.76 passing touchdowns per game in his career so far and has been priced at -126 to go over 1.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs by BetOnline.

In the 2023 season, Purdy has contributed with 31 passing touchdowns, which puts him third in this particular market – behind Dak Prescott (36) and Jordan Love (32).

However, the 49ers QB does sit above his Super Bowl opponent, as Patrick Mahomes has only managed 27 passing TD’s this season.

In Purdy’s last 10 matches, he has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns six times and has only failed to contribute with any twice all year.

Using BetOnline for this market is our advice, as betting $100 will see a payout of $179, whereas BetMGM would see a return of $168 – as they price Brock Purdy over 1.5 TD passes at -145.

Super Bowl LVIII Brock Purdy Passing Touchdowns Best Bet: Over 1.5 @ -126

Best Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

BetOnline – Renowned as a secure betting site Bovada – Trustworthy and reliable payments BetWhale – New to the game meaning huge free bet bonuses Everygame – Held in very high regard BetUS – Millions of users and hosts pro gambling events MyBookie – Really strong offers for new customers