The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have the same high-powered offense that they have had in years past. They’ve had issues with their receiving group all season long, and the outlandish numbers that the team has been accustomed to producing simply haven’t there in 2023. But they’ve made things work well enough to get them back to the Super Bowl, and much of their recent success has to do with tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce Figures To Be A Big Part Of KC’s Super Bowl Scheme

Chiefs Travis Kelce: I want this one more than I’ve ever wanted a Super Bowl before in my life. pic.twitter.com/OndXFMH6qn — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 6, 2024

By his standards, Kelce had something of a down year. He finished with fewer than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015, and his five touchdowns were seven fewer than he scored the season prior.

But he has returned to being his productive self during Kansas City’s current postseason run. He caught 7 balls for 71 yards against the Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend, and followed that up with a two-touchdown performance against the Bills in the Divisional Round. Then, against the Ravens, he caught all 11 of the throws that came his way, racked up 116 receiving yards, and scored the game’s opening touchdown.

Can he keep it rolling in the Super Bowl against the 49ers’ defense?

Who Will Have The Most Catches In The Super Bowl?

On the odds board at BetOnline, Kelce is the favorite to have the most receptions of any player in the big game. But it isn’t by a very wide margin:

SB Receptions Leader Odds Play Travis Kelce +150 Rashee Rice +200 Brandon Aiyuk +450 Deebo Samuel +475 Christian McCaffrey +750

Kelce’s teammate, Rashee Rice, has also been a big factor in the Chiefs’ offense as of late. He has 20 total catches over the first three games of the playoffs, and has had 8+ catches in 5 of his last 9 games overall, after having zero such performances over the first 10.

Interestingly, the two overwhelming favorites are members of the Chiefs, while the two leaders for the 49ers are borderline long shots. But that is likely a nod to how often the 49ers like to utilize the running game, in addition to the plethora of options that Brock Purdy has to throw to.

Brandon Aiyuk has made some big plays so far this postseason, especially against the Lions, but he has just three catches in each of his last three games, and only finished with more than 6 in a game once since Week 1. Deebo Samuel will likely get his fair share of opportunities, but a handful of them will likely be out of the backfield and not counting toward his receptions total.

George Kittle is next on the list at +1000, and Isiah Pacheco is listed at +2500.