In the world of wagers, uncertainty fuels the thrill. The upcoming 2024 elections have us tangled in a web of possibilities and peculiar predictions. Leading the pack are none other than Joe Biden and Donald Trump. However, they are not just squaring off for the presidential seat. Unexpectedly, they’re also topping the charts for something quite out of this world – the likelihood of an alien abduction.

BetOnline Odds for Alien Abduction in 2023 and 2024 Election Odds

A recent listing on BetOnline pits our past and present presidents against each other, not in a political brawl but in a hypothetical galactic lottery. Here, Biden sits at +2200, while Trump holds a slightly higher probability of a celestial encounter at +2000. Compare this to the odds for the next presidential race where Biden’s odds stand at +150 and Trump’s at +235, it’s safe to say, our leaders are much more likely to hold a campaign rally than meet little green men.

Let’s translate those odds into percentages. Trump has just a 4.76% chance of getting an interstellar lift, while Biden trails slightly behind with a 4.35% probability. On the other hand, in the terrestrial presidential race, Biden has a 40% probability of reclaiming his seat, with Trump following at 29.85%.

There’s no shortage of humor in these stakes. If extraterrestrials whisked Biden off into the cosmos, punters might consider placing their bets on Kamala Harris, who currently stands at +2500 odds for the presidential chair. A nod to the VP’s ready-and-waiting role in any sudden change of administration.

Alien Abductions Not Just For Politicians

Our earthly celebrities aren’t spared from these offbeat betting odds either. Pop star Katy Perry, Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves, and global models like Gigi Hadid, all join the oddball list with a +2500 chance of a close encounter. But if you think they are coming for Elvis Presley in 2023, you can back that at 250/1.

This peculiar mix of politics and paranormal activity may seem far-fetched, yet it’s a testament to the unpredictable nature of the betting world. As with all bets, there’s always an element of risk and fun – or in this case, a whole universe of it.

For those keen on placing these outlandish bets, here are the tables featuring the candidates, their odds, and the sportsbook:

Alien Abduction Odds

Which of these celebrities will be abducted by aliens in 2023

Name Odds Sportsbook Donald Trump +2000 Joe Biden +2200 Katy Perry +2500 Keanu Reeves +2500 Gigi Hadid +2500 Kim Jong-Un +2500 Elvis Presley +25000

*Others are available at BetOnline.ag. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

2024 Presidential Election Odds

Name Odds Sportsbook Joe Biden +150 Donald Trump +235 Kamala Harris +2500

*Others are available at BetOnline.ag. Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

These out-of-the-box betting games remind us that sometimes, it’s not just about winning. It’s about the whimsy, the “what ifs,” and, in this case, the wildly extraterrestrial.

