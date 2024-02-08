Who is Christian McCaffrey’s mom and why is she boycotting Taylor Swift ahead of the Super Bowl? The San Francisco 49ers star’s mother has had some harsh words for Swift ahead of her son’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Who Is Christian McCaffrey’s Mom?

Christian’s mom is Lisa McCaffrey, a former athletics star who followed in the footsteps of her father. Dr. Dave Sime is Lisa’s father and he set track records when competing in atheltics.

According to the Washington Post, Sime was considered as the fasted man in the world during mid-1950s, and Lisa followed that path when becoming a runner herself.

However, it wasn’t just running that Lisa competed in, she also took part in competitive tennis. Lisa was a standout soccer player in her youth, before receiving Vanderbilt University’s first-ever women’s soccer scholarship, but turned it down.

She is now a well known fan of the San Francisco 49ers due to her son’s heavy involvement on the field.

Why Is McCaffrey’s Mom Boycotting Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift‘s presence at NFL games this season has grabbed the attention of millions around the globe and she has been spotted 12 times supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

All eyes have been on Swift over the past couple of weeks, with crazed fans even wondering how to track her flights from Tokyo ahead of the big game in Vegas.

With Swift taking the headlines ahead of the weekend, McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa has decided to boycott her music until the game is over. “I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days,” Lisa McCaffrey said Friday on her podcast. “I love her. I love the relationship (with Kelce). But yep, we are boycotting any T-Swift songs.”

McCaffey is a huge “Swiftie”, but will not be listening to any of her songs in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII, meaning she will have to find some new running music for the few days.

Both Swift and Lisa McCaffrey are expected to be in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium, so there could be some tension on the way between the two.

So, now you know the answer to – who is Christian McCaffrey’s Mom? Keep an eye out on SportsLens for more Super Bowl updates.