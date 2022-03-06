Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 6 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Sunday, 6 March, is Head Law. He races in the opening novice hurdle over an extended 1m 7f at Huntingdon (1:10) today. Jonjo O’Neill and JP McManus’ runner is one of our best horse racing tips at tasty 2/1 odds.

A French bumper winner before joining current connections, Head Law has posted improved efforts on his first two hurdles outings. Those pieces of horse racing form are working out well. This Network gelding could well make it third time lucky in this sphere. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 6 March. Read on fore more reasons to back our latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Head Law win?

The runner-up from Head Law’s French bumper success has since gone one better. Following the O’Neill stable at Huntingdon has been very profitable, according to previous race results over the last five seasons. Backing his horses blind at this venue in that time would have yielded a huge £45.08 profit off a £1 level stake.

Head Law was far from disgraced when fifth on his debut for the yard at Bangor. Those horses home in and around him in fourth and sixth have both scored since. The winner, Washington, was runner-up in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on his next start. Head Law then went one place better on just his third career outing at Newbury last time out.

I Am Maximus, who ran out a six-length victor that day, has since chased home subsequent Grade 2 scorer Hillcrest in a Listed contest. The fifth, sixth and eighth in behind Head Law have all subsequently scored. That gives the form a solid look. On paper at least, today’s race is his easiest with Jonjo O’Neill Jr again taking the ride.

It’s Head Law who appeals most to land the spoils. The 2/1 on offer with 888Sport means a £10 wager on our horse racing NAP of the Day returns £30. This bet nets new customers who sign up £45 in bonuses. See more details about this great offer.

