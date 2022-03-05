Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 6th March

Just the two domestic horse racing meetings to take in this Sunday but it’s jumping all the way with the action coming from Sedgefield and Huntingdon.
While over in Ireland it’s a similar picture with two more jumps fixtures at Leopardstown and Wexford.
Lucky 15 Tips Today – 6th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
Golfe Clair @ 5/4 with bet365 – 1.30 Sedgefield
The Only CD winner in the field – in fact is the only distance winner too. Returned at the end of January after 4 months off to run a close second at Catterick. Should be better for that run and in what doesn’t look a great race is expected to be the one to beat.
Chambard @ Evs with bet365 – 1.45 Huntingdon
Just the two rivals for this Venetia Williams horse and on recent form should take all the beating. Won well at Fontwell the last day and a 7lb rise for that 13-length win looks fair enough. Will love the soft ground and the extra trip should also bring out more improvement.
Whiskey Sour @ 8/13 with bet365 – 2.30 Leopardstown
A few wins this race since 2015 for the Willie Mullins yard and they look to have another leading chance here. Whiskey Sour is the clear to-rated in the field at 145 and if running to that level has a fair bit in-hand on the rest. He also gets 5lbs off the 139-rated Wolf Prince in the race. Paul Townend rides.
Twoshotsoftequila @ 6/5 with bet365 – 3.48 Sedgefield
This 5 year-old seems to like it here at Sedgefield – finishing first and second here the last two times he’s raced. The last was a close ½ a length silver medal but the first two pulled 6 lengths clear of the third that day to suggest the form is fair.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
