Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Sunday, March 6th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew found 11-2 Doncaster winner Bun Doran on Saturday and has two recommended bets/trades on Sunday, March 6th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

HUNTINGDON 1.45

CHAMBARD is entered in three of the handicaps at the Cheltenham festival and, if he’s to get a run, he desperately needs to win today to pick up a penalty. For example, he’s joint 53rd in the weights for the Kim Muir but a 5lb penalty would propel him up the charts to joint 39th and give him a far better chance of getting into that race. Since returning from wind surgery this season, his record reads 1221 (2-4), with the latest defeat by a head at Ludlow where he looked desperately unlucky after giving the leaders a huge head start. Huntingdon should suit and I’m surprised he’s not odds-on for this three-runner contest. Back at 5-4 with Spreadex or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back CHAMBARD in Huntingdon 1.45

HUNTINGDON 4.05

It requires a leap of faith to side with RED MAPLE in division on of this 3m1f handicap hurdle, as Jonjo O’Neill’s six-year-old was tailed off at Exeter in November on his reappearance and pulled up when fitted with a first-time tongue-tie at Southwell next time. However, the ground would have been quick enough for him on each occasion and I’m always happy to forgive a Southwell flop, as the fixed brush hurdles at that venue don’t suit every horse. The blinkers go on today and his trainer has a solid record in handicap hurdles at Huntingdon. Back to small stakes at 15-2 with Spreadex in their fixed odds betting or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back RED MAPLE in Huntingdon 4.05

