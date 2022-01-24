2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup Odds & Entries – Irish Boast 16 of 30 Horses

Some 30 early closing entries revealed in early January shook up the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup odds and betting. The blue riband event of steeplechasing and centrepiece race of the Cheltenham Festival takes place this year on Friday, 16 March (3:30). Just over half of the potential Cheltenham Gold Cup runners are trained in Ireland.

Closutton master trainer Willie Mullins has seven among the initial Cheltenham Gold Cup entries. They are dual race winner Al Boum Photo; Allaho, who should defend his Ryanair Chase crown the day before instead; the unlucky Asterion Forlonge; Carefully Selected, who has been off the track for some time; Franco De Port; Melon and King George VI Chase hero Tornado Flyer. Al Boum Photo is the shortest price of these possible Mullins mounts with William Hill going 10/1.

Long-time Emerald Isle rival Gordon Elliott has five among the ante post 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup odds and entries after missing last year’s Festival due to a six-month suspension of his training license. Representing the Cullentra House team this time around could be Conflated; fellow Gigginstown House Stud horses Delta Work and Run Wild Fred; Savills Chase victor Galvin, who won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last season and is 5/1 second-favourite (from 6/1) in the Gold Cup odds; and Kim Muir heroine Mount Ida.

2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup odds ante post betting show

A Plus Tard (100/30)

Galvin (5/1)

Minella Indo (8/1)

Protektorat (10/1)

Al Boum Photo (10/1) Tornado Flyer (14/1)

Asterion Forlonge (18/1)

Chantry House (18/1)

Royale Pagaille (20/1)

Champ (25/1) Allaho (33/1)

Fiddlerontheroof (40/1)

Mount Ida (40/1)

Lostintranslation (50/1)

Bar (66/1)

McManus and Henderson duo among best of British

All prices quoted correct as of 10:00 GMT on Monday, 24 January

Nicky Henderson leads the way for the home team with four horses. JP McManus owned duo Champ, who also has a Stayers’ Hurdle entry, and Chantry House are both past Festival winners. Long-time absentee Angels Breath and Silviniaco Conti Chase winner Mister Fisher could also line-up for Seven Barrows. Henderson’s best hope, according to horse racing betting sites, is Chantry House at 18/1 (from 25/1) with Champ at 25/1 (from 20/1).

Irish trainer Henry De Bromhead perhaps has the strongest set of Cheltenham Gold Cup entries, however. Among his trio are last year’s first and second, Minella Indo and A Plus Tard. Both must bounce back from disappointing displays over the festive period, however, yet remain prominent in BoyleSports‘ market. A Plus Tard is 100/30 favourite (from 7/2) with Minella Indo 8/1 (from 10/1). Stable companion Eklat De Rire is also held in high regard but ranges wildly in price from 66/1 down to half that.

Ladbrokes Trophy second Fiddlerontheroof is one of two engaged for Colin Tizzard. Lucinda Russell enters novice Ahoy Senor (as big as 66/1), but Many Clouds Chase hero Protektorat looks the best British hope for Dan Skelton at 10/1 (from 14/1). Venetia Williams’ Royale Pagaille has been halved in price into 20/1 after again defying top weight in the Grade 2 Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock. He finished sixth in the Gold Cup last season on ground sounder than ideal.

It’s worth punters knowing that Bet365 and Betfred went non-runner no bet on this race before entries came out to drum up ante post betting interest. This move mirrors previous years. That extra liability explains why the Gold Cup odds for potential runners in the Festival’s main event are shorter than other leading online bookmakers.

Early Closing Cheltenham Gold Cup 2022 Entries in Full