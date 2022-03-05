Horse racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Leopardstown, Wexford, Huntingdon and Sedgefield, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to today. Here are our Sunday horse racing bets.

Some tantalising jumps meetings in Ireland at Wexford and Leopardstown, as well as in the UK at Sedgefield and Huntingdon over both fences and hurdles. No all-weather flat racing today at all, but there are some flat races scattered amongst the various meetings across the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Leopardstown and one from Huntingdon, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on all 28 races.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Leopardstown, Wexford, Sedgefield and Huntingdon

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – WHISKEY SOUR @ 8/13 with BetUK – 2.30 Leopardstown



Trainer Willie Mullins took this race in 2015 & 2016, and is back for more this year with Whiskey Sour. This 9 year-old, who is a past course winner, looks to have an obvious chance coming here off a mark of 145 and the clear top-rated in the field. A recent third at Naas should have him spot on for this and Paul Townend is a further plus in the saddle.

NEXT BEST – GULLIVER COLLONGES @ 15/2 with BetUK – 2.55 Huntingdon



Having been pulled up last time at Ffos Las and well beaten in recent races prior to that run, then this Jonjo O’Neill runner has a fair bit to prove. However, the handicapper has dropped Gulliver Collonges another 5lbs, while the the shorter trip here is expected to suit on this soft ground. The interesting observation though is that the O’Neill yard have targeted this race with success twice in the last four runnings. Add in that the stable boast a decent 22% strike-rate with their hurdles and jockey Jonjo O’Neill Jr has an even better 29% record riding over the smaller obstacles here – then this gives us something to cling to.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the four respective cards at Leopardstown, Wexford, Sedgefield and Huntingdon on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Leopardstown

1.55 Harald Hardrad @ 7/4 with BetUK

2.30 Whiskey Sour @ 8/13 with BetUK

3.05 Hollymount @ 6/5 with BetUK

3.40 Cute Cherry @ 15/2 with BetUK

4.15 Fighting Fit @ 11/8 with BetUK

4.50 Fan De Blues @ 8/1 with BetUK

5.20 The Four Sixes @ 15/8 with BetUK

Wexford

2.10 Hauturiere @ 8/13 with BetUK

2.45 The Blind Piper @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.20 The Niffler @ 10/3 with BetUK

3.55 Clifton Warrior @ 11/4 with BetUK

4.30 Egality Mans @ 1/3 with BetUK

5.00 Duchess Ravenwaves @ 9/4 with BetUK

5.30 Dancing City @ 2/5 with BetUK

Sedgefield

1.00 North Parade @ 13/2 with BetUK

1.30 Golfe Clair @ 6/4 with BetUK

2.03 Chef D’Oeuvre @ 5/2 with BetUK

2.38 Midnight Mary @ 15/8 with BetUK

3.13 Manwell @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.48 Twoshotsoftequila @ 11/8 with BetUK

4.23 Shaws Bridge @ 5/1 with BetUK

Huntingdon

1.10 Head Law @ 7/4 with BetUK

1.45 Chambard @ 5/4 with BetUK

2.20 Mattie Ross @ 7/4 with BetUK

2.55 Natty Night @ 13/2 with BetUK

3.30 Nocte Volatus @ 9/4 with BetUK

4.05 World Trip @ 9/2 with BetUK

4.40 King Ferdinand @ 3/1 with BetUK

5.10 Crebilly @ SP with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

