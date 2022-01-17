As yet unbeaten over fences, Shishkin is the clear favourite among 2022 Queen Mother Champion Chase odds and 22 entries from the Ladies Day Cheltenham Festival feature. Opposition to Nicky Henderson’s stable star includes an 11-strong Irish challenge for the 2m Grade 1 contest on Wednesday, 16 March.

Dual Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin will face his toughest task to date seeking a third consecutive victory at the meeting. According to horse racing betting sites, this already looks a two-horse race on paper with Queen Mother Champion Chase odds of 12/1 and bigger bar the favourite and Energumene (5/2). It depends which bookmaker punters bet with as to whether Shishkin is odds-on, Evens or odds against.

Both the market principals hold entries in the Clarence House Chase at the penultimate declaration stage too. Energumene has never raced in the UK before, while Shishkin has no previous experience of Ascot. The outcome of that much-anticipated clash between the pair on Saturday, 22 January will have a huge influence on the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds once the result is known.

Tingle Creek flops Chacun Pour Soi and Nube Negra (both 12/1) come next in the betting. The belief among online bookmakers is that neither showed their true running at Sandown Park in December. That Grade 1 race went to Greaneteen (14/1), one of four entered in the Champion Chase for Paul Nicholls. Bar those five, it is 20/1 and bigger for the rest of the field.

2022 Queen Mother Champion Chase odds ante post betting show

Shishkin (11/10)

Energumene (5/2)

Chacun Pour Soi (12/1)

Nube Negra (12/1)

Greaneteen (14/1) Allaho (20/1)

Envoi Allen (20/1)

Politologue (20/1)

Hitman (25/1)

Put The Kettle On (25/1) Captain Guinness (28/1)

Editeur Du Gite (40/1)

First Flow (40/1)

Bar (50/1)

All prices correct as of 11:00 GMT on Monday, 17 January 2022

De Bromhead quartet includes Envoi Allen and Put The Kettle On

Nicholls isn’t the only trainer with four potential runners either. Henry De Bromhead took this 12 months ago with Put The Kettle On (25/1) but she has been out of sorts in two starts this season. The history-making mare still has a four from five record at Cheltenham, however, and won the Arkle at a big price in 2020.

Powerful owners Cheveley Park Stud will want their high-profile horses kept apart, meanwhile, so Allaho (20/1) looks set for a defence of his Ryanair Chase crown. De Bromhead has Envoi Allen (also 20/1) engaged in their colours, alongside past Cheltenham betting hard luck story Captain Guinness (28/1).

Nicholls, meanwhile, also has past race winner Politologue (20/1) and Tingle Creek runner-up Hitman (25/1) among his quartet. The former needs to roll back the years if he’s to land the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds but does go well fresh. Hitman has something to prove at the highest level but is still young for fences aged six.

It’s 40/1 and bigger for the remaining entries. As a championship race, Betfred have already gone Non Runner No Bet (NRNB) on this contest. Their ante post market does take the fact punters are guaranteed a run for their money or the stake back, though, so Queen Mother Champion Chase odds will be shorter than the best prices quoted here as a result.

Early Closing 2022 Queen Mother Champion Chase Entries in Full

Allaho (Willie Mullins, IRE) Allmankind (Dan Skelton) Battleoverdoyen (Gordon Elliott, IRE) Captain Guinness (Henry De Bromhead, IRE) Chacun Pour Soi (Willie Mullins, IRE) Dunvegan (Pat Fahy, IRE) Editeur Du Gite (Gary Moore) Energumene (Willie Mullins, IRE) Envoi Allen (Henry De Bromhead, IRE) First Flow (Kim Bailey) Funambule Sivola (Venetia Wlliams) Greaneteen (Paul Nicholls) Hardline (Gordon Elliott, IRE) Hitman (Paul Nicholls) Notebook (Henry De Bromhead, IRE) Nube Negra (Dan Skelton) Politologue (Paul Nicholls) Rouge Vif (Paul Nicholls) Samcro (Gordon Elliott, IRE) Sceau Royal (Alan King) Shishkin (Nicky Henderson) Put The Kettle On (Henry De Bromhead, IRE)

