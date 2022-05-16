Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Monday 16th May

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton gives you four horse racing best bets at today’s UK cards from Ffos Las, Carlisle, Redcar, Windsor (eve) and Leicester (eve).



Holocene (4/5) and Ragamuffin (13/8) were nice winners on the day yesterday.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 16th May 2022

WILD MAX @ 3/10 with Fitzdares – 1.10 Ffos Las



Should have an easy task here of getting us off to a good start. This Nicholls runner won easily by 13 lengths the last day at Newton Abbot and a repeat of that run here will make him hard to beat.

FULL OF LIGHT @ Evs with Fitzdares – 2.20 Ffos Las



Trainer Nicky Henderson has a 35% record with his hurdlers here and looks to have another big chance of adding to that strike-rate here. A good winner at the track last time and up 7lbs won’t be enough to stop him going close again.

Third the last twice, including at Brighton last time. Will be better for that run and is a pound lower this time. Drop back to 5f will also suit and Rossa Ryan a plus in the saddle.

Promsing debut run at Newmarket when a nice second. This looks easier and with the expected improvement should be winning this today.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

