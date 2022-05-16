Horse Racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a win for our NAP on Saturday and our Next Best selection yesterday, we are back today with more horse racing betting tips for Monday 16th May!

The meetings from Ffos Las, Redcar and Carlisle all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Killarney, Windsor and Leicester and get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.10pm at Ffos Las, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Killarney.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ffos Las and one from Redcar, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ffos las, Redcar, Carlisle, Killarney, Windsor and Leicester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – JONY MAX @ 15/8 with Bet UK – 2.55 Ffos Las



Our NAP of the day comes in the fourth race at Ffos Las where we have selected the Christian Williams trained Jony Max to win.

Coming here in some fine form, Jony Max hasn’t came in worse than third place in over 12 months, with three runners-up and two wins since then too. His last run was an impressive win at Plumpton just last month, where he won by over three lengths.

Jack Tudor takes the reigns today on this impressive 7-year-old and is expected to give Jony Max his third in over the fences in this Class 4 Handicap over 2m7f177y.

NEXT BEST – ROSE’S GIRL @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 2.10 Redcar

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the second race at Redcar where we have sided with Rose’s Girl to win this Class 5 Handicap over 7f219y.

Her last two starts have both been runner-up finishes, on the flat turf and all-weather track respectively. Both races were handicaps and Rose’s Girl runs off the same mark today as last time, which makes her a big player for Ed Dunlop ad William Buick this afternoon.

his 3-year-old filly is looking to go one better and pick up her maiden victory as a race horse, after two impressive runs. Activity seems to help Rose’s Girl, having ran twice in the past three weeks. Today looks like a manageable task for her and here at SportsLens we expect her to have a real good go.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ffos las, Redcar, Carlisle, Killarney, Windsor and Leicester on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 45 races:

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Wild Max @ 1/3 with Bet UK

1.45 Becky The Boo @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.20 Mr Tambourine Man @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Jony Max (NAP) @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.30 Lelantos @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Mind Hunter @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.40 Wavecrest @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Aguaplano @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.10 Rose’s Girl (NB) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Remembering @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.20 Imenso @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Modular Magic @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.25 Murbih @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Crazy Maisie @ 16/1 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Carmentis @ 11/1 with Bet UK

1.55 Melody King @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.30 After John @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Detective @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Manaslu @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.15 Time To Rumble @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Darbucks @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.25 Jamil @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Killarney Horse Racing Tips

5.00 The Folkes Tiara @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Cash Back @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Still Ciel @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Alohamora @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Easy Game @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Darrens Hope @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Sizing Rome @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.30 High City Roller @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

5.10 The Defiant @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Betweenthesticks @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Tabdeed @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Inver Park @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Love Dreams @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Dramatic Art @ 14/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Rushford @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

4.45 Rock Girl @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.20 Ardat @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Nikki’s Girl @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Contingency Fee @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Aryaah @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Maggie And Me @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Pure Dreamer @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.20 How Hand Can It Be @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change