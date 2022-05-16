Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Carlisle Tip On Monday 16th May

A busy Monday ahead on the UK horse racing front with afternoon cards at Ffos Las, Carlisle and Redcar, while Windsor and Leicester race this evening. With that in mind, we’ve picked out our value horse racing each-way tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the afternoon fixture at Carlisle races.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Monday 16th May

3.05 Carlisle: TANGLED @ 7/1 with Fitzdares

This Gemma Tutty-trained 7 year-old actually landed this this 12 months ago and is back for more – this time off just a 2lb higher mark.

Trip and track will suit again and will be fitter for a recent run at Ponty, when he came 4th of 7. Tom Eves rides and and with lat three runs here at Carlisle reading 1-1-2 then we know today’s track will be to his likeing again.

Note: Odds are subject to change

A £5 e/w bet on TANGLED (e/w) @ 7/1 with Fitzdares will return £31.00 – click the bet slip below.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

