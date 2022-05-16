Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, May 16th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.
Andrew kicks off the new week with two recommended bets/trades at Windsor’s evening fixture on Monday, May 16th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
WINDSOR 5.10
There’s plenty of early pace in this 5f handicap, with SECRET HANDSHEIKH (stall 14), PABLO DEL PUEBLO (stall 12), FIRENZE ROSA (stall 4) and THE DEFIANT (stall 2) all likely to be up there from the outset. This could be set up for a closer with MAY REMAIN the most interesting among those who like to arrive late. He had a poor 2021 campaign but underwent wind surgery in the autumn and there was plenty to like about his turf return over 6f at Chepstow where he ran sixth of 15 in a fast time, despite stumbling and meeting trouble. A fast-run 5f is ideal and he’s 10lb below his last winning mark. Back each-way at 16-1 with Spreadex or buy in the 50-30-20-10 market.
Recommendation: Back MAY REMAIN in Windsor 5.10
WINDSOR 6.40
Windsor expert THE PRINCES POET took his record at other venues to 36825584005 (0-11) when fifth of seven at Bath last time and is best judged on his course form of 112 (2-3). He was beaten by almost five lengths into second place on his latest course outing but was slowly away and repeatedly denied a clear passage before being switched wide. All his previous course runs came over 5f but he has placed form at tonight’s trip and it’s worth taking the chance at double-figure odds (he’s 14-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting).
Recommendation: Back THE PRINCES POET in Windsor 6.40
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
