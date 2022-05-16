Racing tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – May 16th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew starts the new week with three bets at Ffos Las (jumps) and Redcar (Flat turf) on Monday, May 16th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

FFOS LAS 1.10

BOSTON JOE (system – Rebecca Curtis, first-time tongue-tie, chases)

Since the beginning of 2013, Rebecca Curtis chasers are eight from 20 when fitted with a first-time tongue-tie and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £27.36. On paper, BOSTON JOE has a stiff task in this novices’ contest – he was beaten by 42 lengths on heavy going over hurdles here in December when last seen – but the better ground could suit and he’s worth risking at a big price (around 16-1 at the time of writing).

REDCAR 3.20

FOMO (system – Fountain Of Youth, turf, very recent run)

Progeny of the sire Fountain Of Youth fare much better on turf than the all-weather, especially after they’ve had a recent outing (1-15 days ago). Backing the qualifiers blind would have found 21 winners from 132 bets (16% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £315.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. FOMO shaped well at Beverley on her debut a fortnight ago, finishing a 100-1 sixth of 13, and has the best of the draw in stall 1 today.

REDCAR 3.55

MODULAR MAGIC (system – Redcar draw and pace angle)

Since the start of 2018, had we backed all those drawn in stall 4 or lower in Redcar handicaps over 5f-1m, who were ranked 1 in the Proform pace ratings, we’d have won 23 of our 120 bets and made a profit of £10.14 to a £1 level stake at SP. MODULAR MAGIC only just lost out in a three-way photo at Thirsk on his comeback, doing best of those who forced the strong early gallop, and could be hard to catch

