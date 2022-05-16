Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 16 May

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Monday, 16 May, is Easy Game. He goes in the 2m 4f Grade 3 An Riocht Chase at Killarney this evening (7:00). This Willie Mullins mount looks the best value Bet of the Day at fabulous 5/2 odds.

A proven performer over this trip, Easy Game also has multiple wins in the horse racing grade above this level. He crucially comes into this race fresher than 12 months ago and didn’t have a hard race last time out. This eight-year-old Barastraight gelding thus rates our horse racing NAP today and here are more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Easy Game win?

Mullins, who runs three of the 11 runners here, boasts a 21 per cent strike rate at Killarney over the last five seasons. Despite the presence of Melon, the overnight favourite on the best UK betting sites, in the field alongside Easy Game, that one may not enjoy this sound surface.

A length second in the Galway Plate over further last summer, he has since added two more wins at 2m 4f to his CV. Easy Game is a dual scorer of the Devenish Chase at Fairyhouse, while previous race results in that grade include the Gowran Park Champion Chase. He has also won at Listowel, a left-handed flat track like Killarney before.

Horse racing NAP ticks plenty of boxes for Killarney test

Brian Hayes, who partnered Easy Game to two of his last three victories, again takes the ride. Following his mounts on horse racing betting sites at this venue last season would’ve seen punters in front. Missing the Punchestown Festival that doesn’t have an open conditions chase over 2m 4f also looks a plus for Easy Game.

Mullins, who landed this in 2017, remains in good form with a double at Wexford on Saturday. Easy Game just had to be our horse racing NAP for 16 May as a result. A £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £35 if he wins at his current price. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses with details to follow.

