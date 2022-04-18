Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Monday 18th April

Bundles going on today in the world of horse racing this Easter Monday, with cards at jumping cards at Plumpton, Huntingdon, Chepstow and Fakenham, with Redcar, Wolver
Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best two horse racing bets on the day and his other best TV race tips.
Templegate's two best Monday (NAP/NB) in a Double @ 5/1
Templegate Tips – Monday 18th April 2022
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
2.55 Kempton SAGA @ 4/5 with BetUK – Frankie Dettori teams up with trainer John Gosden here to ride this Royal runner and everything points to a big run. Last seen winning well at Ascot back in September – staying on well over 7f that day – to suggest this step up to a mile will be perfect. The Gosden yard also won this race 12 months ago.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
4.40 Kempton: NOTRE BELLE BETE @ 9/4 with BetUK – A fair 9th in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster last month but prior to that has won twice on the AW at Wolverhampton and Lingfield. Back on the AW here today for a debut run at Kempton, but is 2-from-2 on the AW tracks so no reason why it won’t suit.
Note: Odds are subject to change
