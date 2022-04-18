Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Monday 18th April

Bundles going on today in the world of horse racing this Easter Monday, with cards at jumping cards at Plumpton, Huntingdon, Chepstow and Fakenham, with Redcar, Wolver



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best two horse racing bets on the day and his other best TV race tips.

Click the slip below to back Templegate’s two best Monday (NAP/NB) in a Double @ 5/1 with BetUK

Templegate Tips – Monday 18th April 2022



Templegate Horse Racing NAP

2.55 Kempton SAGA @ 4/5 with BetUK – Frankie Dettori teams up with trainer John Gosden here to ride this Royal runner and everything points to a big run. Last seen winning well at Ascot back in September – staying on well over 7f that day – to suggest this step up to a mile will be perfect. The Gosden yard also won this race 12 months ago.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

4.40 Kempton: NOTRE BELLE BETE @ 9/4 with BetUK – A fair 9th in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster last month but prior to that has won twice on the AW at Wolverhampton and Lingfield. Back on the AW here today for a debut run at Kempton, but is 2-from-2 on the AW tracks so no reason why it won’t suit.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Templegate’s Saturday Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Templegate’s Monday horse racing tips with your free bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Templegate Tips

Click the slip below to back Templegate’s two best Saturday (NAP/NB) in a Double @ 10/1 with BetUK#

Irish Grand National Tips and Trends

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Today’s horse racing tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

More Horse Racing Free Bets