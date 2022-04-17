Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News does rachael blackmore have a ride in the 2022 irish grand national

Does Rachael Blackmore Have A Ride In The 2022 Irish Grand National?

Updated

2 days ago

on

rachael blackmore

This Monday the focus will be at Fairyhouse racecourse for the 2022 Irish Grand National as 30 horses head to post for the big race – but has the best female jumps jockey on the planet – Rachael Blackmore – got a ride in the Irish National this year?

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Rachael Backmore Rides Full Time Score In The 2022 Irish Grand Natioinal

Rachael Blackmore’s horse in the 2021 Irish Grand National was pulled up in the race, but this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey looks to have a better chance.

Rachael Blackmore rides – FULL TIME SCORE @ 12/1 with Boylesports – for her main trainer Henry De Bromhead.

This 8 year-old ticks a lot of boxes for the race this year too and only has 10st 6lbs to carry. The trip is a bit of an unknown, but that applies to most of the runners – however, a recent win at this track over 3m on soft ground was an encouraging sign that he’ll stay the extra five furlongs.

He’s also only have four runs over fences, so a tad inexperienced but the flipside to this is that there should also be a lot more improvement to come. Rachael Blackmore has also ridden this horse in ALL three of his previous career wins, so Full Time Score is sure to be a popular choice to hit the back of the net and give Blackmore her first win in the Irish Grand National.

Back FULL TIME SCORE @ 12/1 with Boylesports

Blackmore Irish National
Blackmore Irish National

Sign-Up With Irish Grand National Sponsor – Boylesports – To Claim Your £20 FREE BET

Claiming the BoyleSports Irish Grand National FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Recent Irish Grand National Winners (Since 2003)

  • 2021 – FREEWHEELIN DYLAN (150/1)
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 – BURROWS SAINT (6/1 fav)
  • 2018 – GENERAL PRINCIPLE (20/1)
  • 2017 – OUR DUKE (9/2 fav)
  • 2016 – ROGUE ANGEL (16/1)
  • 2015 – THUNDER AND ROSES (20/1)
  • 2014 – SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (8/1 fav)
  • 2013 – LIBERTY COUNSEL (50/1)
  • 2012 – LION NA BEARNAI (33/1)
  • 2011 – ORGANISEDCONFUSION (12/1)
  • 2010 – BLUESEA CRACKER (25/1)
  • 2009 – NICHE MARKET (33/1)
  • 2008 – HEAR THE ECHO (33/1)
  • 2007 – BUTLER’S CABIN (14/1)
  • 2006 – POINT BARROW (20/1)
  • 2005 – NUMBERSIXVALVERDE (9/1)
  • 2004 – GRANIT D’ESTRUVAL (33/1)
  • 2003 – TIMBERA (11/1)

Do You Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Fairyhouse races on Monday 18th April – including the Irish Grand National – and all have superb free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.
Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.
Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org
Claim Offer

Fairyhouse Race Times – Monday 18th April 2022

  • 2:05 – Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m RTV
  • 2:40 – Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) (4yo) 2m RTV
  • 3:15 – Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 0-140) 2m5½f ITV4
  • 3:50 – Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 4:20 – Devenish Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 5:00 – BoyleSports IRISH GRAND NATIONAL Chase (Extended Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (5yo+) 3m5f ITV4
  • 5:40 – beautybasket.ie Handicap Chase (5yo+) 3m½f RTV
  • 6:10 – Leinster Reinforcements & Brazil Piling (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (4-7yo) 2m RTV

More Irish Grand National Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
744 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens