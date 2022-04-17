Does Rachael Blackmore Have A Ride In The 2022 Irish Grand National?

This Monday the focus will be at Fairyhouse racecourse for the 2022 Irish Grand National as 30 horses head to post for the big race – but has the best female jumps jockey on the planet – Rachael Blackmore – got a ride in the Irish National this year?

Rachael Backmore Rides Full Time Score In The 2022 Irish Grand Natioinal

Rachael Blackmore’s horse in the 2021 Irish Grand National was pulled up in the race, but this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey looks to have a better chance.

Rachael Blackmore rides – FULL TIME SCORE @ 12/1 with Boylesports – for her main trainer Henry De Bromhead.

This 8 year-old ticks a lot of boxes for the race this year too and only has 10st 6lbs to carry. The trip is a bit of an unknown, but that applies to most of the runners – however, a recent win at this track over 3m on soft ground was an encouraging sign that he’ll stay the extra five furlongs.

He’s also only have four runs over fences, so a tad inexperienced but the flipside to this is that there should also be a lot more improvement to come. Rachael Blackmore has also ridden this horse in ALL three of his previous career wins, so Full Time Score is sure to be a popular choice to hit the back of the net and give Blackmore her first win in the Irish Grand National.

Back FULL TIME SCORE @ 12/1 with Boylesports

Sign-Up With Irish Grand National Sponsor – Boylesports – To Claim Your £20 FREE BET

Claiming the BoyleSports Irish Grand National FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BoyleSports Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater Receive £20 of Free Bets

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply Offer Terms 18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Recent Irish Grand National Winners (Since 2003)

2021 – FREEWHEELIN DYLAN (150/1)

2020 – No Race

2019 – BURROWS SAINT (6/1 fav)

2018 – GENERAL PRINCIPLE (20/1)

2017 – OUR DUKE (9/2 fav)

2016 – ROGUE ANGEL (16/1)

2015 – THUNDER AND ROSES (20/1)

2014 – SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (8/1 fav)

2013 – LIBERTY COUNSEL (50/1)

2012 – LION NA BEARNAI (33/1)

2011 – ORGANISEDCONFUSION (12/1)

2010 – BLUESEA CRACKER (25/1)

2009 – NICHE MARKET (33/1)

2008 – HEAR THE ECHO (33/1)

2007 – BUTLER’S CABIN (14/1)

2006 – POINT BARROW (20/1)

2005 – NUMBERSIXVALVERDE (9/1)

2004 – GRANIT D’ESTRUVAL (33/1)

2003 – TIMBERA (11/1)

Do You Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With ‘Must-See’ Free Bets

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the Fairyhouse races on Monday 18th April – including the Irish Grand National – and all have superb free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Fairyhouse Race Times – Monday 18th April 2022

2:05 – Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m RTV

2:40 – Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) (4yo) 2m RTV

3:15 – Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 0-140) 2m5½f ITV4

3:50 – Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4

4:20 – Devenish Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4

5:00 – BoyleSports IRISH GRAND NATIONAL Chase (Extended Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (5yo+) 3m5f ITV4

5:40 – beautybasket.ie Handicap Chase (5yo+) 3m½f RTV

6:10 – Leinster Reinforcements & Brazil Piling (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (4-7yo) 2m RTV

More Irish Grand National Horse Racing Free Bets