Irish Grand National Trends For 2022 Fairyhouse Race | Monday 18th April

It’s Easter Monday and that can only mean one thing – Irish Grand National Day. We’ve another competitive renewal of the 2022 Boylesports Irish Grand National and after last year’s 150/1 winner – Freewheelin Dylan – it showed any horse really can win the Irish Grand National. To help, Andy Newton is on hand with the key Irish Grand National trends to help whittle down the runners. Use these stats to find the best profiles of past winners and apply these to the 2022 runners

Did you know? 17 of the last 18 Irish Grand National winners carried 10-13 or less in weight, while 15 of the last 18 successful horses were Irish-bred. We’ve also seen just three winning favourites in the last 18 renewals, while last year we saw a 150/1 winner of the race – FREEWHEELIN DYLAN – to prove any horse can win this race.

2022 Irish Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

17/18 – Carried 10-13 or LESS

16/18 – Had raced within the last 8 weeks

17/18 – Won over at least 3m previously

16/18 – Winning distance – 5 lengths or less

15/18 – Irish bred

15/18 – Carried 10-8 or LESS

15/18 – Aged 9 or younger

14/18 – Won by an Irish-based trainer

14/18 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting

14/18 – Returned a double-figure (or triple-figure) price

12/18 – Carried 10-6 or LESS

12/18 – Had raced at Fairyhouse previously

11/18 – Unplaced favourites

10/18 – Finished fourth or better last time out

10/18 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

9/18 – Rated between 130-137

4/18 – Won by an English-based trainer

3/18 – Won last time out

3/18 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 18 years is 28/1

Only two horses since 2000 to win with more than 11-0, Our Duke (2017) & Commanche Court (2000)

What Do The Boylesports Irish Grand National Trends Tell Us?

Weight – You can start your weight cut-off point at 10st 13lbs or less as 17 of the last 18 (94%) winners ticked this trend, but you can also take this a bit further too.

With 15 of the last 18 winners having 10st 8lbs or less, then you can narrow down the Irish Grand National runners further, or if you’re feeling a bit braver, then it could pay to note 12 of the last 18 winners (67%) won with just 10st 6lbs or less on their backs.

Recent Run and Form – Having a recent run within the last eight weeks is another key trend to note – 16 of the last 18 winners supported this trend, plus 10 of the last 18 ran in the last 4 weeks.

17 of the last 18 Irish Grand National winner had also won a race over at least 3m in the past, while 10 of the last 18 winners came into the race off a top four finish last time out, but it’s worth pointing out only 3 of the last 18 Irish Grand National winner won their last outing – so don’t worry too much if your fancy didn’t win last time out.

Track Form – The 2019 Irish Grand National winner – Burrows Saint, and the shock 150/1 winner from 2021 Freewheelin Dylan, were both having their debuts run at Fairyhouse, but in general previous experience of the course is certainly something to look for with 12 of the last 18 successful horses having raced at the track before.

Betting – In the last 18 runnings of the Irish Grand National, the average winning SP has been 28/1 – so, this tells us to not be worried to look a bit further down the market for the winner – backed up in 2021 with the winner returning a massive 150/1 win.

Yes, the 2019 winner – Burrows Saint – returned as the 6/1 favourite, but he was only the third winning market leader since 2003 and we’ve seen 11 of the last 18 jollies finish unplaced. This trend is further backed up with 14 of the last 18 winners coming from outside the top three in the market and also returning a double-figure (or triple) price.

Age – Unlike the Aintree Grand National, where horses aged 7 or younger have struggled in recent times – this year’s Aintree Grand National winner – Nobel Yeats – was the first 7 year-old winner since 1940!

The Irish version has been okay for the younger runners. Burrows Saint in 2019 was a 6 year-old when he won in 2019, while 8 of the last 10 Irish Grand National winners were aged between 6-9 years-old. We saw a couple of 10 year-olds win the Irish National in 2012 and 2013, but since 1998 (23 runnings) we’ve had 20 runners aged 9 or younger.

Recent Irish Grand National Winners (Since 2003)

2021 – FREEWHEELIN DYLAN (150/1)

2020 – No Race

2019 – BURROWS SAINT (6/1 fav)

2018 – GENERAL PRINCIPLE (20/1)

2017 – OUR DUKE (9/2 fav)

2016 – ROGUE ANGEL (16/1)

2015 – THUNDER AND ROSES (20/1)

2014 – SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (8/1 fav)

2013 – LIBERTY COUNSEL (50/1)

2012 – LION NA BEARNAI (33/1)

2011 – ORGANISEDCONFUSION (12/1)

2010 – BLUESEA CRACKER (25/1)

2009 – NICHE MARKET (33/1)

2008 – HEAR THE ECHO (33/1)

2007 – BUTLER’S CABIN (14/1)

2006 – POINT BARROW (20/1)

2005 – NUMBERSIXVALVERDE (9/1)

2004 – GRANIT D’ESTRUVAL (33/1)

2003 – TIMBERA (11/1)

Watch Freewheelin Dylan Winning The 2021 Irish Grand National at 150/1

