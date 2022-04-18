Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 18 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Monday 18 April, according to SportsLens experts, is Transatlantic. He runs in the 3.05pm at Huntingdon on Monday. This Gary Moore-trained 5 year-old is our best Bet of the Day at 5/6 betting odds.

481 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Transatlantic is former French-trained racehorse that is now trained by horse racing trainer Gary Moore and showed promise last time out at Fontwell (3rd). Transatlantic is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Transatlantic win?

Transatlantic caught the eye last time with a fair third at Fontwell on only his second run for the Gary Moore yard. The race results from that day saw him pull a bit hard in the race so the drop back in trip here to 2m (from 2m3f) looks a good move.

Transatlantic Looks To Have One To Beat

Transatlantic looks to have just the Emma Lavelle runner – Point Him Out – to beat, but gets a handy 7lbs from that runner, plus connections have also booked the useful Niall Houlihan to ride and claim a further 3lbs.

A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £18.33 if he wins. That wager qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses regardless of the outcome.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

216 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

These are the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with them.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB and deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter, as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks that box. After this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager £10 on today’s horse racing Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

521 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

See all of our horse racing tips today from UK and Irish tracks

Plumpton is today’s featured track for Placepot tips if Tote betting appeals

Leading tipster Andrew Mount has more Monday fancies and best bets

Look at the latest Lucky 15 tips with our experts’ top four punts in a sweet system bet

Irish Grand National Tips and Trends