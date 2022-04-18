Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News horse racing nap of the day best horse racing tips for monday 18 april

Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Monday, 18 April

Updated

6 seconds ago

on

Horse Racing NAP of the Day

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Monday 18 April, according to SportsLens experts, is Transatlantic. He runs in the 3.05pm at Huntingdon on Monday. This Gary Moore-trained 5 year-old is our best Bet of the Day at 5/6 betting odds.

481 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Transatlantic is former French-trained racehorse that is now trained by horse racing trainer Gary Moore and showed promise last time out at Fontwell (3rd). Transatlantic is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Transatlantic win?

Transatlantic caught the eye last time with a fair third at Fontwell on only his second run for the Gary Moore yard. The race results from that day saw him pull a bit hard in the race so the drop back in trip here to 2m (from 2m3f) looks a good move.

Transatlantic Looks To Have One To Beat

888Sport NAP MONDAY
888Sport NAP MONDAY

Transatlantic looks to have just the Emma Lavelle runner – Point Him Out – to beat, but gets a handy 7lbs from that runner, plus connections have also booked the useful Niall Houlihan to ride and claim a further 3lbs.

A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £18.33 if he wins. That wager qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses regardless of the outcome.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

216 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Horse racing NAP of the Day 888Sport bet 10 get 30 FB 10 casino bonus

These are the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with them.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB and deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter, as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks that box. After this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager £10 on today’s horse racing Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six steps:

  1. New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB
  2. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets)
  3. Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
  4. After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically
  5. All free bets are valid for 7 days
  6. Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days
521 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Irish Grand National Tips and Trends

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens