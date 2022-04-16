Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Tips – April 17th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in good form this week and he has two bets at Newbury (Flat) and Plumpton (Jumps) on Easter Sunday (April 17th). Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

NEWBURY 5.05

SIGNIFICANTLY (system – Garswood progeny, gelded since last run)

SIGNIFICANTLY is a rare qualifier on five different systems for me, including progeny of the sire Garswood on their first start sine gelded. Six of the 34 qualifiers have won for a profit of £42.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. He has looked a tricky customer on occasions but did win twice at Ascot last summer and gelding could be the making of him.

PLUMPTON 5.10

COUNTERACT (system – Dr Massini, young handicap chasers)

Progeny of the sire Dr Massini, aged eight or younger, have a 123 from 724 record in handicap chases for a healthy profit of £132.87 to a £1 level stake at SP. COUNTERACT also qualifies as a bet for me on a breeding angle with his damsire Midnight Legend. He came good at about this time last year, scoring at Wincanton on March 29th and following up here at Plumpton on April 11th. He’s been off the track for 325 days but it’s interesting to see him entered at Warwick on Thursday, suggesting that his connections could be bidding for a another quickfire spring double.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 29th April. 2022.

Related