irish grand national tips which horse will win the 2022 irish national

Irish Grand National Tips | Which Horse Will Win The 2022 Irish National?

Updated

7 mins ago

on

Irish Grand National

This Easter Monday it’s Irish Grand National day at Fairyhouse. We’ve 30 horses lining up for the big race, but which horse is going to win the 2022 Irish Grand National?

We take a look at Monday's Irish Grand National in more detail, plus don't forget to sign-up with the race sponsors – Boylesports – to claim their £20 free bet to use on the race. They are also going 6 places on the race and money back if 2nd to the SP favourite (more below).

Which Horse Is Going To Win The 2022 Irish Grand National?

SPORTSLENS IRISH GRAND NATIONAL 1-2-3-4

We take a look that their chances in more detail below

FULL TIME SCORE @ 12/1 with Boylesports

TIME TO GET UP @ 20/1 with Boylesports

MISTER FOGPATCHES @ 25/1 with Boylesports

SMOKING GUN @ 33/1 with Boylesports

Sign-Up With Irish Grand National Sponsor – Boylesports – To Claim Your £20 FREE BET

Claiming the BoyleSports Irish Grand National FREE BET bonus is so easy and can be done by anyone 18+ by just following the instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Place a bet of £10+ at odds of evens or greater
  3. Receive £20 of Free Bets
  4. MONEY BACK IF SECOND TO SP FAV IN THE IRISH NATIONAL
  5. PAYING 7 PLACES ON THE IRISH GRAND NATIONAL
  • Best Odds Guaranteed Bookmaker (UK/Irish horse racing)

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Irish Grand National Tips and Best Bets For 2022 Fairyhouse Race

Horses Carrying 10st 13lbs or Less Have Done Well

With 17 of the last 18 winners of the Irish Grand National carrying 10st 13lbs or less, then of the 30 runners the top 12 on the card – Franco De Port, Battleoverdoyen, Run Wild Fred, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Mount Ida, Ronald Pump, Farclas, Early Doors, Enjoy D’allen, Samcro, Diol Ker and Screaming Colours will all have this trend to overcome.

Look For Horses That Raced In The Last 2 Months

Coming into the race off the back of a fairly recent run is another plus. 16 of the last 18 Irish Grand National winners ran within the last 8 weeks.

You can always give or take a few days here, but really we are looking for horses that raced within the last 60 days. You can check this out by looking at the number next to the horses name on the race card.

Of the 18 runners that ticked the weight stat, these ones fit the bill with regards to running within the last 2 months – Death Duty, Max Flamingo, Fakir D’alene, Velvet Elvis, School Boy Hours, Floueur, Ten Ten, Lieutenant Command, Frontal Assault, Time To Get Up, Champagne Platinum, Mister Fogpatches, Streets Of Doyen and Smoking Gun.

Note Irish Grand National Horses Aged 9 Or Younger

Since 1998, we’ve only seen three Irish Grand National winners aged 10 (or older). Therefore, if we want to put the stats on our side, siding with horses aged 9 or youngers seems to be the way to go.

With the bunch of horses left after the weight and recent run trends only the 11 year-old – Death Duty falls down.

We Can Take The Weight Trend Further

Yes, with 15 of the last 18 winners of the Irish Grand National actually having 10st 8lbs or less, then we can probably rule out a few more here – this leaves us just seven Lieutenant Command, Frontal Assault, Time To Get Up, Champagne Platinum, Mister Fogpatches, Streets Of Doyen and Smoking Gun.

Based on the trends and stats mentioned above, we like the look of four runners.

SPORTSLENS IRISH GRAND NATIONAL 1-2-3-4

FULL TIME SCORE @ 12/1 with Boylesports

Only just falls out of the ‘days last ran’ trends having last been seen 68 days go. But this Henry De Bromhead-trained 8 year-old is sure to be popular with Rachael Blackmore riding and also only has 10st 6lbs in weight to carry.

He’s also a course winner here at the track and with only four runs over fences looks the sort to have more improvement to come.

TIME TO GET UP @ 20/1 with Boylesports

English raider from the Jonjo O’Neill yard. Staying this trip will be find after winning the Midlands National in 2021 over 4m2f. Returned in that race to be third this year too and gets in here off a 3lb lower mark and just 10st 7lbs to carry. Robbie Power rides.

MISTER FOGPATCHES @ 25/1 with Boylesports

Consistent stayer that was a fair 6th at Cheltenham in the Kim Muir Chase last month. Was third in the Cork National this season too back in October and third in the 2021 Scottish National. Also has Danny Mullins back riding him – his recent form figures on him read 4-3-1-3-2.

SMOKING GUN @ 33/1 with Boylesports

The only course and distance winner in the field – winning here in November. Is 7lbs higher this time but still only has 10st 5lbs to carry here. From the Gordon Elliott yard that won this in 2018 and does seem to run his best races here with recent figures reading 4-1-3.

Note: Odds are subject to change

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Which 2021 Irish Grand National Runners Are Back For More?

  • Run Wild Fred (2nd in 2021) – Carried 10-11 last year and has 11-9 in weight this year
  • Enjoy D’Allen (3rd in 2021) – Carried 10-10 last year and has 11-2 in weight this year
  • Off You Go (6th in 2021) – Carried 11-5 last year and has 10-13 in weight this year

Are There Any Horses That Ran In Last Week’s Aintree Grand National Running In The 2022 Irish Grand National?

  • Run Wild Fred – Fell
  • Mount Ida – Unseated
  • Enjoy D’allen – Unseated
  • Samcro – Finished 11th
  • Death Duty – Unseated
  • School Boy Hours – Pulled up
Irish Grand National
Irish Grand National

Recent Irish Grand National Winners (Since 2003)

  • 2021 – FREEWHEELIN DYLAN (150/1)
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 – BURROWS SAINT (6/1 fav)
  • 2018 – GENERAL PRINCIPLE (20/1)
  • 2017 – OUR DUKE (9/2 fav)
  • 2016 – ROGUE ANGEL (16/1)
  • 2015 – THUNDER AND ROSES (20/1)
  • 2014 – SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR (8/1 fav)
  • 2013 – LIBERTY COUNSEL (50/1)
  • 2012 – LION NA BEARNAI (33/1)
  • 2011 – ORGANISEDCONFUSION (12/1)
  • 2010 – BLUESEA CRACKER (25/1)
  • 2009 – NICHE MARKET (33/1)
  • 2008 – HEAR THE ECHO (33/1)
  • 2007 – BUTLER’S CABIN (14/1)
  • 2006 – POINT BARROW (20/1)
  • 2005 – NUMBERSIXVALVERDE (9/1)
  • 2004 – GRANIT D’ESTRUVAL (33/1)
  • 2003 – TIMBERA (11/1)

Watch Freewheelin Dylan Winning The 2021 Irish Grand National at 150/1

Fairyhouse Race Times – Monday 18th April 2022

  • 2:05 – Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle (4yo+) 2m RTV
  • 2:40 – Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) (4yo) 2m RTV
  • 3:15 – Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle (4yo+ 0-140) 2m5½f ITV4
  • 3:50 – Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 4:20 – Devenish Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m4f ITV4
  • 5:00 – BoyleSports IRISH GRAND NATIONAL Chase (Extended Handicap Chase) (Grade A) (5yo+) 3m5f ITV4
  • 5:40 – beautybasket.ie Handicap Chase (5yo+) 3m½f RTV
  • 6:10 – Leinster Reinforcements & Brazil Piling (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (4-7yo) 2m RTV

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens