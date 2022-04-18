Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, April 18th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew starts the new week with two recommended bets/trades at Huntingdon and Kempton on Easter Monday, April 18th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

HUNTINGDON 4.50

LORD SPARKY ran a respectable fourth at Wetherby on his last outing and the return to Huntingdon could see him back to winning ways this afternoon. His chase record at this venue stands at 411141232 (4-9), compared to form figures elsewhere (hurdles and chases combined) of 4PP87U42PP2P4 (0-13). He’s taken a shine to this April meeting, winning this race last year and gaining his sole hurdle success at this fixture in 2019. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back him in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back LORD SPARKY in Huntingdon 4.50

KEMPTON 5.15

Archie Watson has proven to be very adept with new inmates and TADBEED makes his seasonal/stable debut after a move from Owen Burrows. The seven-year-old had a solid season without winning last year, with the highlights being a fourth in the Chipchase stakes (Group 3) and a neck third in his repeat bid to win the Hackwood stakes (Group 3) at Newbury. A return to handicap company and the change of scenery may well see him back in the winners enclosure, despite a tricky draw in stall 10. He can be supported in the 50-25-10 market or backed in the Spreadex fixed odds market.

Recommendation: Back TABDEED in Kempton 5.15

