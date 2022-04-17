Plumpton Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Monday 18th April

On Easter Monday we’ve another busy day with seven domestic cards at Fakenham, Redcar, Kempton (AW), Wolverhampton (AW), Huntingdon, Chepstow and Plumpton, while Fairyhouse and Cork race in Ireland.

Andy Newton gives you his four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the action on Easter Monday.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Monday 18th April 2022

Here are our four best Plumpton horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Last seen winning at Ascot in September with Frankie Dettori riding that day too. He’s back for more on this John Gosden runner for the Queen. First run on the AW, but no reason why it won’t suit and with Frankie riding well is expected to be the one to beat here.

Pulled a bit hard the last day at Fontwell so the drop back in trip to 2m is a big plus for this Gary Moore runner. Looks to just have just the Emma Lavelle runner to beat but gets a handy 7lbs from that runner and jockey Niall Houlihan also takes off a further 3lbs.

WALK IN CLOVER @ SP with BetUK – 4.17 Chepstow



Won well at Leicester at the end of January and even though she was a beaten odds on favourite last time at Taunton that race probably just came a bit too soon. Has been freshened up with 2 months off and this looks a nice chance for this Dan Skelton runner to get back to winning ways.

ABAYA DU MATHAN @ SP with BetUK – 5.30 Chepstow



Good winner at Ffos Las 11 days ago and despite being up 10lbs for that win looks to have another leading chance here for the in-form David Pipe camp. Fergus Gillard, who rode last time, rides again to claim a handy 3lbs.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.