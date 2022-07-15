Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – July 16th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in fantastic form this week and he has five selections for the racing action on Saturday, July 16th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CARTMEL 1.54

ZUMBI (system – Charlotte Jones, Cartmel)

Charlotte Jones has a 23 from 75 record when riding at Cartmel and backing her mounts blind would have returned a profit of £35.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners was only 12. ZUMBI, the first of her three rides today (the others are VOCAL DUKE in the 2.29 and NATIVE FIGHTER on the 3.03) can get the ball rolling for the ‘Queen of Cartmel’.

CHESTER 1.59

BLUE YONDER (system – Richard Fahey, 2yos, not debut)

Once they’ve had a run, Richard Fahey-trained juvenile are ten from 40 this year (prior to Friday’s racing) for a profit of £53.12. BLUE YONDER, well drawn in stall 1, raced on the ‘dead’ rail when third at Hamilton last time and can break his duck.

RIPON 2.26

TECHNO LADY (system – Ripon, second-time-out 2yos, debuted at Ripon)

Course experience is a key ingredient to juvenile success at Ripon and simply backing any second-time-out two-year-old who also ran here on their debut would have found 17 winners from 99 bets this century for a profit of £29.30. TECHNO LADY also qualifies as a bet for me on the Richard Fahey angle discussed above and might be worth chancing at a huge price (66-1 at the time of writing), despite beating only a couple home on her debut.

CURRAGH 4.50

CAMILLA GHERARDINI (system – James Barrett, handicap debut)

James Barrett has a seven from 37 record (+£58.00) with his handicap debutants, improving to seven from 26 with his Flat turf runners (+£67.00). CAMILLA GHERARDINI, who wears blinkers for the first time, showed promise when third at this venue on her debut and was perhaps campaigned with handicaps in mind subsequently.

DONCASTER 7.45

TITIAN (system – Julie Camacho, first run for the yard, handicaps)

Since the beginning of 2012, trainer Julie Camacho is showing a profit of £60.50 in handicaps with horses she takes over from other yards. The strike-rate isn’t great – eight wins from 69 qualifiers – but there was also a host of placed horses, including five seconds at 33-1, 25-1, 20-1, 16-1 and 7-2. It’s interesting to see TITIAN, ex-David Pipe, rock up at Doncaster on his stable debut as his latest win came at this venue (on soft ground when trained by William Haggas). He finished a close-up third on his only other visit to Town Moor and does seem to handle fast conditions. He was a 9-1 shot at the time of writing and could be worth chancing to very small stakes.

