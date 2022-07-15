ITV Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Newbury & Market Rasen Saturday Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV Racing Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Saturday 16th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across ITV horse racing from The Curragh in Ireland, Newbury and Market Rasen.





Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

Second last time out at Royal Ascot in the Listed Wolferton Stakes on what was his first run for trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy after coming over from Ireland. Has been given a month to get over that run and into a similar race here looks to have every chance of going one better.

HAPPY ROMANCE @ 4/1 with BetUK – 2.56 Newbury



Won this 12 months ago and is back for more. This Richard Hannon runner has been running in better races than this, including 8th in last week’s G1 July Cup at HQ. Prior to that also ran a 2 length 7th (of 24) in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes. Is now eased back into Group 3 level will give the her a much better chance.

STATUARIO @ 21/2 with BetUK – 3.14 Market Rasen



The Peter Bowen yard haev a top record in this race – winning it 7 times in the past and even though they also have last year’s winner – Francky Du Berlais – in the race their Statuario gets in here with just 10-10 to carry and is interesting. He’s been second the last three times so also comes here in fair form and the in-form Sean Bowen gets the ride for his father.

Missed the break in the Epsom Oaks last time out but sill only just lost out (2nd). Pulled clear of the third that day – Nashwa – and that horse has since franked the form to win a G1 over in France. With Frankie Dettori also making the trip over to ride, this Gosden filly can get back to winning ways and give Dettori and Gosden their third win in the race since 2017.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Market Rasen Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 16th July 2022

1:35 – Unibet Partnering Great Racing Welfare Cycle Novices’ Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl4 (4yo+) 2m4½f RTV

2:06 – Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m7f ITV

2:41 – Unibet 15 To Go Summer Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

3:14 – Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f ITV

3:50 – Unibet Offer Extra-Place Races Every Day Novices’ Chase (GBB Race) Cl3 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:25 – Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap Chase Cl4 (4yo+ 0-110) 2m1f RTV

5:00 – Unibet Proudly Supports Wir Racing Home Handicap Hurdle Cl4 (3yo+ 0-110) 2m½f RTV

Newbury Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 16th July 2022

1:15 – bet365 EBF Novice Stakes Cl5 (2yo) 6f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Stakes (Registered As The Steventon Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV

2:21 – Highclere Castle Gin Cup Stakes (A Class 2 Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

2:56 – bet365 Hackwood Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

3:30 – Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

4:05 – Lifetime In Racing Award Winner British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

4:39 – racehorseclub.com Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl5 (3yo+) 1m2f RTV

