ITV Racing Tips & Trends | Newbury & Market Rasen Tips, Sat 16th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV Racing tips and trends to get stuck into this Saturday at Newbury and Market Rasen on a mixed bag of horse racing. The ITV cameras are there showing seven races across the two venues, that include the Summer Plate (3:14), Hackwood Stakes (2:56) and the Weatherbys Super Sprint (3:30). Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Saturday LIVE races.



Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with our friends at 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen this Saturday.

RELATED: Check out the best horse racing betting sites to add new bookmakers to your portfolio

Newbury and Market Rasen Horse Racing Best Bets

ITV Horse Racing Tips On Saturday 16th July 2022

RELATED: Newbury Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

Newbury Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Saturday 16th July 2022



1.50 – bet365 Stakes (Reg as the Steventon Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV

13/17 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

12/17 – Placed favourites

12/17 – Winning distance – 1 length or more

12/17 – Priced 4/1 or shorter in the betting

11/17 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

11/17 – Had won over 1m2f or further before

9/17 – Had run at the track before

7/17 – Winning favourites

6/17 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting

6/17 – Had won a Group race before

5/17 – Winners from stall 1

3/17 – Won last time out

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Philippart De Foy 4 year-old – CADILLAC @ 6/4 with 888Sport – can motor home in the opening ITV racing contest in a race that’s seen 11 of the last 17 winners aged 3 or 4. He’s the top-rated in the field and has to give a bit of weight away to the others, but is a proven Listed winner and heads here having run an excellent third in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time over this trip.

Finest Sound and the only course winner in the field – Desert Encounter – are respected, but the danger can come from the Haggas runner – GROCER JACK @ 3/1 with 888Sport, who will be sharper for a recent fourth at Chantilly in France in a Group 2 and should also find this slight ease in grade to his liking.

2.21 – Highclere Castle Gin Cup Stakes (Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m 1/2f ITV

Just four previous runnings

4/4 – Aged 5 or 6 years-old

3/4 – Carried 8-12 or more in weight

1/4 – Winning favourites

Scaramanga (13/2) won the race in 2021, Paul Nicholls

Reshoun (14/1) won the race in 2020, Ian Williams

Withhold (17/2) won the race in 2019, Roger Charlton

Stratum (11/4 fav) won the race in 2018, Willie Mullins

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Roger Charlton-trained WITHHOLD (e/w) @ 15/2 with 888Sport took this race in 2019 and is back for more for owner Tony Bloom, who also won this in 2018. He will be fitter for a recent third at Chester and the form of that run has been boosted since with the winner – Soapy Stevens – going in at Newmarket last week. James Doyle rides and the visor for the first time is an interesting addition.

2020 winner – Reshoun – can give him most to think about, while the Hollie Doyle-ridden Rainbow Dreamer and the lightly-weighted Diamond Bay are others to note.

2.56 – bet365 Hackwood Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

17/18 – Won over 6f before

15/18 – Aged 5 or younger

13/18 – Priced 15/2 or shorter in the betting

13/18 – Had won 4 or more times before

11/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

11/18 – Placed favourites

7/18 – Had won a Group race before

7/18 – Winning favourites

6/18 – Ran at Ascot last time out

6/18 – Won last time out

3/18 – Winners from stall 8

2/18 – Trained by Charles Hills (2 of last 7)

2/18 – Winners from stall 1

Happy Romance (11/1) won the race in 2021

8 of the last 11 winners returned 4/1 or shorter in the betting

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Many chances here in what looks a competitive renewal. Wokingham winner – Rohaan – is the top-rated in the race and commands respect with Hollie Doyle in the saddle. Minzaal and Diligent Harry are others of interest, while Godolphin’s Man Of Promise is sure to be popular too eased in grade and after running well (8th) in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes last time.

But the two that I’ll side with here are the 2021 winner – HAPPY ROMANCE @ 4/1 with 888Sport– who is back for more and the Charles Hills runner – ROYAL COMMANDO (e/w) @ 28/1 with 888Sport.

Happy Romance was a fair 8th in last weeks G1 July Cup so will certainly find this drop into a Group Three more to his liking. He’s also one of just two proven CD winners at the track (Method the other) and prior to that last run was only beaten 2 lengths in the G1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Royal Commando represents the Charles Hills yard that have won 2 of the last 7 runnings, so looks worth an interest of those at bigger prices. Yes, he’s got a bit to find on the ratings and was well back in the Wokingham last time out. But was actually 4th in this race 12 months ago – only beaten 3 1/2 lengths and just needs to go one place better to land us the e/w money.

3.30 – Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

16/18 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks

15/18 – Had won over 5f before

14/18 – Won 1-2 times before

13/18 – Winning distance – 1 length or less

12/18 – Favourites placed in the top 4

11/18 – Won by a Feb or March foal

10/18 – Irish bred winners

9/18 – Won by a filly

9/18 – Won last time out

7/18 – Raced at Ascot last time out

7/18 – Trained by the Richard Hannon yard

5/18 – Winning favourites

3/18 – Winners from stall 1

Richard Hannon has trained the winner in 2014, 2018, 2020 & 2021

Richard Fahey has trained the winner in 2013, 2015 and 2017

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Tom Clover runner – ROGUE SPIRIT @ 7/2 with 888Sport – gets the call here after an eye-catching win at Wolves last month. Back on the grass here today is fine on this quick ground – has won on the turf and Beverley in the past – and gets in her with just 8-9 to carry.

Maria Branwell is weighted to go close too for th David O’Meara yard, plus Union Court and Eddie’s Boy are others to have on your radar.

But’s it’s also hard to ignore the good record of the Richard Hannon team – they’ve won 7 of the last 18 renewals. They run Miami Girl, Swift Asset, Armour Propre, Galore and Land Of Summer.

Of that bunch, MIAMI GIRL (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport is the pick. A good winner at Windsor last time out and has won two of her four starts now. While it’s interesting that jockey Rossa Ryan rode another Hannon runner in this race – Swift Asset – last time to win, but has decided to stick with Miami Girl.

508 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Market Rasen Horse Racing Trends and Tips | Saturday 16th July 2022



2.06 – Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) (Class 2) (4yo+ 0-150) 2m7f ITV

7 previous runnings

7/7 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

7/7 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

7/7 – Won between 2-5 times (hurdles)

6/7 – Aged 8 or younger

5/7 – Carried 11-0 or less in weight

5/7 – Irish bred

5/7 – Won over 3m+ hurdles before

4/7 – Rated between 126-134

3/7 – Unplaced last time out

2/7 – Had run at the track before

1/7 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 6 runnings is 5/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Recent winners – Ask Paddington, Apache Creek and Galileo Silver – will all be popular here coming here in good form, but a chance is taken on the only CD winner in the field – GIOVANNI CHANGE (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport. This Mark Walford runner has a bit to prove at the moment after some average showings but seems to like it here at Market Rasen.

He’ll be fitter for a recent run on the flat and is also 3lbs lower than when running fourth here in May. Connections have also booked jockey Tom Midgley to ride to claim a handy 5lbs.

Of the more fancied ones in the betting, JERSEY WONDER @ 9/2 with 888Sport was only a length behind Galileo Silver last time at Ffos Las but this Oliver Sherwood runner is 2lbs better off this time and looks the value call to get a lot closer this time over this slightly shorter trip.

2.41 – Unibet 15 To Go Summer Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m 1/2f ITV

17/20 – Had run within the last 4 weeks

15/20 – Aged either 5 or 6 years-old

15/20 – Had won over at least 2m1f over hurdles before

13/20 – Had won 2 or more times already over hurdles

11/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

6/20 – Had run at Market Rasen before

3/20 – Winning favourites

14 of the last 15 winners carried 11-5 or less

11 of the last 16 winners carried 11-0 or less

4 of the last 10 winners were ridden by a claiming jockey

9 of the last 16 winners retuned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Very open renewal of this race and recent scorers Galata Bridge and Cirque Royal have to be high up on the list of possible winners of this. The Jamie Snowden-trained PISGAH PIKE (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport is interesting back over hurdles on what looks a nice handicap mark and will be fitter for a recent run over fences at Newton Abbot after 235-days off.

That was also his first run back from a wind op and should also be more at home with that run under his belt, while his only two runs at Market Rasen have both been over hurdles and both resulted in close seconds.

The other pick in the race is the Fergal O’Brien runner – CASTEL GANDOLFO (e/w) @ 10/1 with 888Sport – who has hit the first three in 10 of his 13 runs over hurdles. This 5 year-old ticks the main age and weight trend too and will have plenty of experience in the saddle with Paddy Brennan riding

3.14 – Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5 1/2f ITV

19/20 – Had run within the last 3 months

18/20 – Had won over at least 2m3f (chase) before

17/20 – Aged 7 or older

14/20 – Had won 2 or more chases before

14/20 – Carried 10-13 or less

14/20 – Had run at Market Rasen before

13/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

11/20 – Won their previous race

7/20 – Winning favourites (3 joint)

6/20 – Trained by Peter Bowen

4/20 – Ran at Stratford last time out

3/20 – Trained by the Pipe stable

2/20 – Ran at Ffos Las last time out (2 of the last 11)

Francky Du Berlais (11/1) won the race in 2021

Trainer Jonjo O’Neill won the race in 2009 and 2014

11 of the last 14 winners were aged between 7-9 years-old

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 9/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Not a bad race for the favourites over the years – winning 35% of the last 20 runnings. Therefore, the Fergal O’Brien runner – Mortlach, who has won his last four, and looks set to go off as the market leader will attract a lot of interest.

The Jonjo O’Neill yard won the race in 2019 and 2014, and have another big chance with thier recent Uttoxeter scorer – La Domaniale. CD winners, Mahler’s Promise and Al Roc come here in form too, while it’s hard to ignore last year’s winner – Francky Du Berlais – who is only 2lbs higher this time and represents the Peter Bowen yard that have won this race 7 times before.

However, it’s another Peter Bowen runner that I’m siding with – STATUARIO (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport, plus last weekend’s easy Stratford winner – ROSTELLO (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport.

The former has a string of silver medals to his name and has 2 lengths to find with Mahler’s Promise, but is 2lbs better off now and kept on well that day to think he can overturn that form.

Rostello bounced back to form in cracking fashion at Stratford last Sunday – winning by an easy 14 lengths and is up just 5lbs. He stays a bit further than this trip too and having won with 11-11 last time will like the fact he’s only got 10-2 on this back (less the jockey’s 5lbs claim).

920 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Market Rasen Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 16th July 2022

1:35 – Unibet Partnering Great Racing Welfare Cycle Novices’ Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl4 (4yo+) 2m4½f RTV

2:06 – Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m7f ITV

2:41 – Unibet 15 To Go Summer Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

3:14 – Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f ITV

3:50 – Unibet Offer Extra-Place Races Every Day Novices’ Chase (GBB Race) Cl3 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:25 – Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap Chase Cl4 (4yo+ 0-110) 2m1f RTV

5:00 – Unibet Proudly Supports Wir Racing Home Handicap Hurdle Cl4 (3yo+ 0-110) 2m½f RTV

Newbury Race Times and Schedule: Saturday 16th July 2022

1:15 – bet365 EBF Novice Stakes Cl5 (2yo) 6f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Stakes (Registered As The Steventon Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV

2:21 – Highclere Castle Gin Cup Stakes (A Class 2 Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV

2:56 – bet365 Hackwood Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV

3:30 – Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

4:05 – Lifetime In Racing Award Winner British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

4:39 – racehorseclub.com Fillies’ Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl5 (3yo+) 1m2f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

More Horse Racing Free Bets